Immerse in Festive Harmony with Sacred Serenity at Westin Ubud

This festive season, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali presents “Sacred Serenity,” a celebration set amidst Ubud’s tranquil jungle and rice fields that weaves together the essence of wellness, sustainability, and Balinese culture.

The celebration begins with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on 10 December 2025, where guests can gather in the resort’s lobby to enjoy choir sounds, festive cookies, and a warm Christmas drink as the tree lights up to mark the start of the season.

Throughout December, culinary experiences take center stage with Flavors of the Season. Guests can indulge in a Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Tabia Restaurant with live acoustic and choir performances, or they can enjoy a lush a la carte experience at Tall Trees Restaurant. Christmas Day brings more joy with Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Brunch, and a Four-Course Dinner.

As 2025 draws to a close, New Year’s Eve celebrations unfold in true Westin style. From the Unwind Moment at the Pool Bar in the afternoon, to the New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at Tabia, and the Set Dinner at Tall Trees, guests can enjoy live music, fire dance performance, and a festive Countdown Pool Party under the stars, complete with DJ sets and bubbles to welcome 2026.

Younger guests are also invited to share the joy through special activities, from baking sessions and Christmas crafts to a fun filled Christmas activities and New Year’s Day Tree Planting, reinforcing the resort’s commitment to sustainability and community connection.

The celebration continues into New Year’s Day with a Poolside BBQ, accompanied by soulful acoustic tunes: the perfect way to start the year feeling refreshed and renewed.

For reservations and more information, contact +62 361 301 8989, email [email protected] , or visit the website .

The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

Jl. Lod Tunduh, Singakerta

@thewestinubud

marriott.com