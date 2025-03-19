Celebrated for its bold flavours, Waatu is turning up the heat with an exciting lineup of monthly events created to keep things smoky, sizzling, and full of surprises. From a global cocktail adventure to a Yakitori Night with the legendary James Viles and an unforgettable smoky feast crafted by Executive Chef Andy Photiou, there’s no shortage of delicious excitement ahead.

At its heart, Waatu celebrates fire, embers, and smoke. The menu draws inspiration from the age-old tradition of cooking over a wood fire, where flames enhance every dish with rich, smoky depth. Whether it’s perfectly charred meats or fresh, smoky seafood, each bite delivers that signature fire-kissed flavour – even in the desserts. And the star of the show? Yakitori – the Japanese art of grilling skewered delights to perfection.

Yakitori Night with Jimmy V – Skewers, Sake, & Shenanigans

Throw out any preconceived notions of a traditional dinner as Waatu’s Yakitori Night serves up a whole new vibe once a month – featuring skewered goodness grilled to perfection by none other than Jimmy V (aka James Viles).

Think of it like a chef’s table but with a whole lot more fun. James Viles is bringing his legendary yakitori expertise, creating a menu packed with smoky, mouth-watering creations. His mission? To unite food lovers through the magic of fire-cooked flavours.

Whether you’re in the mood for a late-night snack or a post-beach indulgence at Sundays Beach Club, Yakitori Night is the place to be. It’s the ultimate gathering for night owls and anyone who loves fire-cooked food.

Up in Smoke Night: Chef Andy Photiou’s Ode to the Smoker

Executive Chef Andy Photiou is ready to take you on a smoky adventure during Up in Smoke Night. Prepare yourself for a smoky feast where slow-cooked meats, seafood, and other delicious dishes take centre stage, all infused with that unmistakable wood-fire flavour. If you love bold, smoky flavours, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

The first Up in Smoke Night is just around the corner, with Chef Andy showcasing his favourite smoked dishes – each one more packed with flavour than the last. It’s a celebration of slow cooking that’s sure to keep you coming back for more.

Liquid Legends: A Boozy Trip Around the World

Get ready for a cocktail passport, because Waatu’s bar is taking you on a globe-trotting journey – one sip at a time. Each month, for one week, the talented bartenders will be mixing up drinks inspired by a different country’s signature sips. From local natural wines to punchy Negronis, this is your chance to explore the world’s drinking traditions, with a signature Waatu twist.

Waatu’s exciting new monthly event series kicks off this March with Natural Wine Week from 16–22 March 2025, followed by the debut of Jimmy V’s Yakitori Night on 21 March 2025, and Up in Smoke Night on 11 April 2025.

For more information and reservations, please visit waatu.com or follow @waatu.bali

Waatu

Jl. Pantai Sel. Gau, Ungasan

+62 811 3830 6286

@waatu.bali

waatu.com