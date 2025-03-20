Make sure to save our free Curated Google Maps List featuring every destination listed in this East Bali Road Trip Itinerary.

Journeying through the scenic routes to the outskirts of East Bali is an adventure in itself, where panoramic views of verdant mountains and pristine coastlines are plentiful. Encompassing much of eastern Bali is the Karangasem Regency, an area spanning 839.54 square kilometres. It is home to one of the island’s most iconic landmarks – the towering Mt. Agung, the highest peak.

Nature is easily one of East Bali’s biggest allures. It is home to majestic waterfalls, lush rice terraces, and volcanic black sand beaches. The area is also rich in history, with remnants of ancient kingdoms, water palaces, and traditional Balinese villages that have preserved their ancient customs and way of life. This countryside journey ultimately leads to Amed, a 14-kilometre coastal area.

The First Leg

After passing Sanur, the real adventure unfolds along the Ida Bagus Mantra bypass, leading you to the first stop, Sidemen, approximately an hour and 45 minutes away. During this first leg, you’ll slowly watch as the roadside scenes transform into rolling hills on one side and ocean panoramas on the other. Notable halfway points on this route include Sababay Winery and Bali Safari & Marine Park.

Sidemen

Nestled in the highlands of the Karangasem Regency, Sidemen is a rural subdistrict famous for its wide valleys populated by terraced rice fields and mountain views. Sidemen’s quieter, slower pace of life is part of its charm, reminiscent of Ubud over two decades ago.

Sidemen offers travellers a glimpse into the daily lives and customs of the locals, where they can explore the Sidemen Traditional Market, visit traditional weaving villages known for their endek and songket textiles, and discover silversmith workshops and arak distilleries. Meanwhile, outdoor enthusiasts should embark on a picturesque trek through the Sidemen Rice Terrace and observe local farmers at work or go rafting at Telaga Waja River for a water adventure. Other nature and cultural highlights include visiting the nearby temples and waterfalls.

Pitstop: Stay at Wapa di Ume Sidemen

For those planning an extended exploration of the east, from its vast coastline stretch to its meandering highlands, one accommodation comes to mind, Wapa di Ume Sidemen, a charming five-star boutique resort set amidst panoramic hillside views and rice fields with Mt. Agung as a striking backdrop. The resort offers luxurious accommodations including Lanai Rooms, Di Ume Suites, and One-Bedroom Pool Villas. By mid-2025, they will introduce The Wapa Luxe Tent, a luxury glamping experience. Facilities include a restaurant and bar, yoga pavilion, spa, fitness centre, infinity pools, and various cultural and adventure activities.

Gembleng Waterfall

A 20-minute drive from Sidemen leads you to one of the region’s extraordinary natural treasures, Gembleng Waterfall in Tri Eka Buana village. Terracing down the mountainous rockface are stunning rock pools, with the water cascading through each one at different levels.

From the bottom, the waterfall may appear modest and unexciting compared to Bali’s more famous waterfalls but once you reach the top you’ll understand what makes this a destination worth visiting. A well-paved staircase takes you up, where you’ll be met by the multi-tiered natural infinity pools backdropped by the most spectacular vista through the trees, out to the surrounding valley. While you’re there, it would be a waste not dipping into these natural pools and enjoying its refreshingly cool water. While there is currently no entrance fee, visitors are encouraged to give donations.

Goa Lawah Temple

Heading south from Sidemen for a change of scenery, a 30-minute drive towards the coastline brings you to a seaside temple, Goa Lawah Temple. Located in Pesinggahan Village, this temple was built in the 11th century by Mpu Kuturan, one of the early priests who introduced Hinduism to Bali. This temple complex is unique for being constructed around a bat-inhabited cave opening, hence its name, literally meaning ‘bat cave’. The temple complex comprises three sections: the outer sanctum of the temple, the middle sanctum, and the inner main sanctum. During the day, you’ll most likely encounter many locals from nearby villages coming for their daily prayers.

Detour: Tenganan

For more exploration, a 30-minute detour from Goa Lawah Temple takes you to Tenganan Village, also known as Desa Adat Tenganan Pegringsingan . It is one of Bali’s most well-preserved ancient villages, the Bali Aga, where the small community retains centuries-old customs including the annual ‘Mekare-kare’ (pandan wars) ritual and or their ‘double ikat’ woven cloth known as geringsing, a textile technique only seen in three other places in the world. The village’s scenic surroundings, where rice fields and forests merge into rolling hills, make it an excellent destination for trekking as well.

Virgin Beach

Continuing along the eastern coastline, take a break to stretch your legs and unwind at one of the most unspoilt beaches in the area, Virgin Beach. The ultimate beach oasis 30 minutes from Tenganan, Virgin Beach is located in Bugbug Village, Manggis. To get there, you’ll have to drive through small village roads, passing through sloping hills before descending to this tropical utopia.

This little paradise, tucked away in its own bay bordered by headlands, welcomes beachgoers with its soft white sands and crystal-clear. Perfect for sun-seekers yearning for a secluded, less crowded seaside escape where the gentle waves make for a swimmable ocean. The beach also features several local beach shacks and restaurants providing food and refreshments, complete with loungers and bean bags for idyllic moments of leisure.

Taman Ujung

Staying on the coastline, drive 20 minutes east to a historical water palace that offers a glimpse into Bali’s royal past, Taman Ujung , dubbed the Garden at the End. Built by the last official King of Karangasem, I Gusti Bagus Jelantik, the ten-hectare grounds welcome visitors into a nirvana of immaculately manicured gardens, alongside the vibrant flowers and sprouting palms are the willowy conifers and potted and shaped shrubbery that are more akin to the stereotypical European botanical garden.

A highlight of the gardens is three large pools, at the centre pool stands the impressive Bale Gili, which features a Dutch colonial white façade connected to the mainland by ornate bridges each with a pavilion. Perching atop a flight of stairs on the west side, the Bale Kapal grants panoramic views of the entire complex, Ujung Beach and Mt. Lempuyang.

Pitstop: Dine at Bali Asli Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Bali Asli Restaurant

Need a break for a comforting, home-cooked meal? Make a trip to Bali Asli Restaurant, a culinary destination in the far-flung locale of Gelumpang village, Amlapura. Meaning ‘real Bali’, Bali Asli pays tribute to Balinese cuisine and culture with conscious thought and care. Founded by Australian chef Penelope Williams, the restaurant is for epicureans who want to go the extra mile, immersing in Balinese cuisine surrounded by nothing but countryside. Entering the intricately carved Balinese doorway leads guests to a spacious, pavilion-style restaurant that opens to a terrace with perhaps one of the best views of Mt. Agung, presenting a very homely, rustic feel that perfectly suits its natural surroundings.

The restaurant presents set menus like Nasi Campur and Eastern Balinese Megibung, each a showcase of authentic local recipes, with every aspect of the dish made fresh from scratch and cooked in an authentic Balinese-style kitchen. The menu changes daily depending on what’s fresh in their garden and the morning market.

Tirta Gangga

A quick 10-minute trip to the borders of Amlapura, Tirta Gangga is one of the most distinct and recognisable places in Bali, a place where history meets leisure, and nature is infused into. A regal water palace also built by the King of Karangasem, the royal grandeur is evident upon entry into this one-hectare complex.

Comprised of three separate areas, this royal bathing-cum-relaxing complex now allows every visitor to get a taste of the life of Balinese royals. On the first level, the area features two large fish ponds with dozens of Balinese statues and stepping stones to skip onto. Two spring water swimming pools are located on the second level, allowing visitors a dip in the swimming pools. The third level has restaurant and bungalow units, affording fascinating views of the palace’s water features below and the verdant surroundings.

Detaour: Samsara Living Museum

For the culture-curious, a 20-minute detour to Jungutan Village takes you to Samsara Living Museum , an immersive cultural experience that showcases Bali’s ‘circle of life’ rituals. Featuring traditional buildings spread across a large flourishing garden enclosed by jungle and bamboo forests, the ‘living museum’ concept is applied throughout the establishment. Unlike traditional museums, Samsara offers guided tours featuring live demonstrations of Balinese daily life, including cooking in the traditional kitchen, an old-world arak distillery, ladies preparing canang sari offerings, young students practising their script on lontar palm-leaf manuscripts, etc. Visitors can also book activities and participate in workshops such as Balinese dance lessons, cooking and arak-making classes, as well as learn how to make offerings.

Final Stretch

Hold on a bit longer on the final stretch of the journey as you traverse the mountain pass to Amed, roughly 30 minutes away from Tirta Gangga or about 40 minutes with a detour to Samsara Living Museum.

Final Destination: Amed

Famed for its iconic black volcanic sand beaches, Amed is a diver’s paradise, with world-class diving sites, blessed with rich and diverse marine biodiversity. Amed consists of 7 fishing villages that outline the easternmost coastline including Amed, Jemeluk, Bunutan, Lipah, Selang, Banyuning and Aas.

Among its most popular diving and snorkelling spots include Jemeluk Bay’s coral wall, the Japanese Shipwreck in Lipah Bay in Banyuning, and the artificial reefs known as the Pyramids in Amed Beach. Another 12 kilometres northwest of Amed is another must-visit dive site, the legendary USAT Liberty Wreck in Tulamben. Stroll along Amed’s black sand beaches and see jukung boats lined up, and Amed’s traditional salt farms.

If you’re one for catching sunsets, head up to Sunset Point perched atop the rocky outcrops, where the mesmerising views overlooking Jemeluk Bay and Mt. Agung provide the perfect leisurely way to end your road trip to the east. This is the time to kick back, unwind and witness the most magical, photo-worthy sunsets.

Destination: Stay at Amed Lodge by Sudamala Resorts

After a long journey to Amed, take the time to rest and relax while you’re there at a quaint accommodation, Amed by Sudamala Resorts, a cosy sanctuary in Jemeluk Beach. This tranquil retreat immerses you in the timeless allure of the Karangasem Regency, emanating the charm and serenity reminiscent of Bali’s bygone era. Discover beautifully designed classic Balinese-style cottages, seamlessly tucked within a harmonious blend of single-storey and two-storey lodgings amidst lush tropical gardens. Amed Lodge also features Suda Café, a chic all-day beachfront dining spot with stunning ocean views.

