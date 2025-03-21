Hidden between the quaint villages of Sebali and Keliki is a serene haven that provides the ideal balance of tranquillity, comfort, and warm Balinese hospitality: Amala Villas Ubud.

Amala Villas Ubud is a private five-bedroom villa that exudes a home away from home designed for travellers seeking a peaceful escape to unwind while staying close to Ubud’s cultural and natural attractions.

“Amala” means purity and nurturing care, and the villa certainly embodies this. Boasting a fine blend of contemporary design with traditional Balinese elements, the villa is both stylish and inviting. Each of the five spacious guest rooms comes with an en-suite bathroom and lush green views, delivering a sense of privacy and relaxation.

Beyond the sophisticated interiors, open living spaces, a 20-minute private pool, and lush gardens encourage guests to wind down and be in the moment. The villa also features billiards, table tennis, and training equipment for a bit of fun and fitness, while a dedicated team provides concierge and butler service, daily housekeeping, in-villa dining, and a private driver to ensure a seamless and hassle-free stay.

Designed with families and leisure seekers in mind, Amala Villas Ubud goes the extra mile to personalise each guest’s experience, starting with pre-arrival planning to tailor stays to individual preferences. Be it exploring nearby hiking trails, cycling routes, or Ubud’s historical temples to arranging private yoga, cooking classes, and massage treatments at the villa, the options are limitless.

Enclosed by nature, the villa provides a peaceful escape set amidst lush landscapes and rolling hills – an oasis where guests can truly relax, recharge, and experience Bali at its finest.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 898 9118 or check out @amalavillasubud on Instagram.

