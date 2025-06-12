InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort unveils the highly anticipated reopening of its signature dining venue, Layang Layang Restaurant. The newly refurbished restaurant now offers a refined dining experience, from morning favourites to exquisite evening specialties.

Charmingly nestled along the beachside of Semawang Beach, Sanur, the resort welcomes guests to immerse themselves in the revamped Layang Layang Restaurant. The restaurant’s ‘facelift’ showcases a beautifully appointed indoor space with tasteful furniture in a sophisticated, air-conditioned setting, ensuring guests experience a laidback and cosy ambience. Layang Layang, meaning “kite” in Indonesian, mirrors the natural beauty and earthy spirit of Bali. The venue seamlessly marries modern elegance with coastal charm, where contemporary design meets warm hospitality.

Guests wanting to enjoy the fresh ocean breeze can retreat to the comfort of the terrace, where tranquil garden views are framed by a flowing water feature, creating a serene and memorable setting. Whether it’s a family breakfast, a romantic dinner for two, or a gathering with friends, the thoughtfully arranged seating makes every occasion special.

The restaurant offers guests a delightful culinary journey, where each dish is prepared using the finest, freshest ingredients. The menu offers a carefully curated selection of Western cuisine and authentic signature Balinese dishes, beautifully prepared to cater to all palates.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to Layang Layang Restaurant, a space that truly reflects the spirit of Bali while offering exceptional cuisine and warm, genuine service,” said Nunki Nurhindiani, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing of InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort . “This re-opening marks another exciting milestone in our resort’s journey to create unforgettable experiences for every guest.”

Layang Layang Restaurant is open daily for breakfast and dinner, from 6 AM to 10.30 AM and 6 PM to 10 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3800 6092 or email [email protected]

InterContinental Bali Sanur Resort

Jl. Kusuma Sari No. 8, Sanur

+62 811 3800 6092

[email protected]

balisanur.intercontinental.com