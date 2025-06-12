Located in the Kedu Valley, in the heart of the island of Java, Indonesia, lies the magnificent Borobudur Temple. This Buddhist temple, dating back to the 9th century, is not only a UNESCO World Heritage site but also the largest Buddhist temple in the world. Borobudur temple’s unique architectural, spiritual and historical significance makes it an enduring subject for artistic endeavours such as painting, sculpture and photography.

English engraving titled “Borro Boedoor”, after a sketch by J.G. Newman. The print is dated 1835, showing the temple cleared of volcanic ash and jungle growth. (Indies Gallery Collection)

In this article, Sake Santema from Indies Gallery presents a few of his antique prints and photographs of this marvel of ancient architecture.

Borobudur was constructed during the reign of the Sailendra Dynasty under the rule of King Samaratungga. The Sailendra dynasty ruled Java for five centuries until the 10th century. The temple’s construction is believed to have occurred around 760 to 830 AD and took at least 100 years to complete.

The origins of the name Borobudur remain unclear. Some scholars believe that Boro refers to big and Budur refers to Buddha, so Borobudur means ‘Big Buddha’. The British Governor of Java, Stamford Raffles, coined the term “Boro Bodo”, referring to the name of the district Boro and ‘bodo’ meaning ancient, i.e. Ancient Boro. There have been suggestions that ‘Budur’ could also come from the Javanese term for mountain ‘bhudara’, or ‘beduhur,’ meaning a high place.

Architectural Brilliance

The temple is built in the shape of a massive stupa and is divided into three main levels: the foundational base (Kamadhatu), the middle tier of five concentric square terraces (Rupadhatu), and the top three circular platforms and the big stupa (Arupadhatu).

Early photograph of the Borobudur temple with two cars parked in the front. Taken around the year 1920; photographer unknown. (Indies Gallery Collection)

These levels symbolise the three realms of Buddhist cosmology. The base represents the world of desire, the middle signifies the world of forms, and the top embodies the formless world. The whole structure shows a blending of indigenous Indonesian ancestral worship with the idea of a terraced mountain, and the Buddhist concept of attaining Nirvana by the ascending platforms representing the stages of enlightenment.

Constructed of over 2 million precisely cut volcanic rock blocks, no mortar was used, and the stones were fitted together like a giant puzzle. As the largest Buddhist temple in the world, it has base measures approximately 120 meters by 120 meters, with an original height of 42 meters. Its walls are adorned with over 2,600 intricate bas-relief panels covering a total surface area of more than 2,500 m2 that depict various scenes from Buddhist teachings and everyday life in that era. Of the 504 Buddha statues adorning the temple, the central dome located at the summit is surrounded by 72 Buddha statues seated inside perforated stupas.

Rediscovery and restoration

An antique print showing the Borobudur’s stupas in detail. This 1920s print was part of a set of 6 prints depicting various angles and details of the Borobudur. All signed and numbered by Jan Poortenaar himself and published in a limited series of 200. (Indies Gallery Collection)

Borobudur temple was believed to be abandoned around the 14th century due to the increasing influence of Islam and the increasing decline of Hindu kingdoms in Java. For centuries, it lay buried under volcanic ash and jungle growth till 1814, when the British governor of Java heard of its existence and ordered the excavation of its site.

The temple has undergone several restorations – the first around 1907 – 1911, and the latest was completed around 1983. The first restoration saw the rebuilding of three terraces. The second restoration was undertaken by the Indonesian government and UNESCO to more intensively protect the monument following its listing as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Before restoration works, parts of the monument had been looted by private collectors or acquired by museums around the world. Of the 504 Buddha statues, around 300 are headless and 43 are missing. Some of these Buddha heads are displayed in museums such as Tropenmuseum in Amsterdam, Musée Guimet in Paris, The British Museum in London and the Bangkok National Museum in Bangkok.

Modern-Day Borobudur

Today, Borobudur is one of Indonesia’s most visited tourist attractions, with over 2 million visitors per year. It hosts various cultural and religious events, including the annual Vesak festival, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha. Pilgrims follow a specific path around the temple, ascending through the ten terraces in a clockwise direction, symbolising the journey to enlightenment.

There have been both natural and human events that have affected the longevity of the temple. In 1985, the temple was targeted by a Muslim preacher who planted a bomb that destroyed 9 stupas and 2 Buddha statues. The temple was rocked by earthquakes in 2006 and 2010, and covered by volcanic ash

in 2010 when Mount Merapi erupted. Therefore, continual efforts to preserve and protect Borobudur are needed to conserve the monument.

Final Thoughts

Borobudur Temple stands as a testament to the ingenuity and spirituality of ancient civilisations. As visitors walk through its corridors and climb its steps, they marvel at its intricate design, historical significance, and cultural importance. At the top, they are rewarded with views of Mount Merapi and the plains of Central Java.

It is a place that leaves a lasting impression.

The antique works in this article are available for purchase through Indies Gallery, while high-quality reprints can be found at Old East Indies: indiesgallery.com