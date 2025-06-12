As the school holiday season begins, Merusaka Nusa Dua welcomes families from around the world to enjoy a warm tropical retreat in Bali’s beating heart.

Bali continues to be a top destination for travelers visiting Indonesia, with a mixture of beaches, rice fields, mountains, and timeless culture. Set against this paradisal backdrop, Merusaka stands out as a beachfront resort renowned for its authentic Balinese design, modern architecture and hospitality.

Located at the core of the ITDC Nusa Dua compound, Merusaka offers a picturesque oasis of tropical beauty. For an idyllic retreat, blue waters gently lap at the powdery white-sand Mengiat Beach, while the swaying palm trees and natural landscape is well-complemented by the sunrise views of Bali.

During the holiday period, a range of enriching experiences provide maximum joy for families:

Spacious accommodations featuring tropical aesthetics and family-friendly layouts, from deluxe rooms and suites to private pool villas with direct access to the river pool.

Vibrant kids’ club and kids’ pool, offers engaging daily activities for young guests

Iconic three-tiered pool, perfect for relaxing with a fresh coconut drink while enjoying the sea breeze

Inviting restaurants, beachside club and bars, enjoy a variety of Indonesian and international flavors

The Spa by Merusaka, relax and recharge at a peaceful retreat with Indian Ocean views

“Our beachfront location with ocean views, warm hospitality, and genuine Balinese smiles creates the perfect atmosphere for families to relax and reconnect,” said Ian Cameron, General Manager of Merusaka Nusa Dua. He noted their pride in being a destination of choice for both domestic and international guests during this vibrant holiday season. “We’re thrilled to see increased room occupancy this season — a clear sign that guests continue to choose Merusaka for its unbeatable beachfront location and heartfelt service,” added Cameron.

Not just a top venue for weddings, events, honeymoons, and special celebrations, Merusaka Nusa Dua is also a haven for rest and relaxation. Whether it’s for an escape or a vacation, the beachside resort turns any moment into lasting memories, thus fulfilling any plans for your family’s summer holiday break.

For more information, visit merusaka.com .

Merusaka Nusa Dua

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua Lot S-3, Benoa

(0361) 2002900

@merusaka.nusadua