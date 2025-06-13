The artistry of Sumba comes alive at MANAMU Storytelling Center, Sanur, where handcrafted jewellery, home decor and exquisite textiles help to preserve fading indigenous traditions of Indonesia’s eastern isles.

Many have heard of Sumba’s beautiful ikat textiles, gorgeous, storytelling tapestries that have been recognised as valuable cultural heritage, and now are valued as such. However, less is known of the unique metalwork practiced by a single Marapu clan (Dai Naoippi Marapu) from East Sumba, in particular the fascinating Mamuli and Lulu Amah – handcrafted dowry items from the groom’s family which hold deep cultural and spiritual significance. Both originally made of precious metals like gold and silver, Mamuli is metal moulded into the female form whilst Lulu Amah, a long, hand-weaved chain, is symbolic of masculinity.

Over the years, such marriage traditions have faded and with that the Mamuli and Lulu Amah, with only a handful of artisans (auopa) still able to make them. This is where MANAMU steps in: a social enterprise keeping these skills alive by providing new opportunities and markets for their work. Utilising the same metal skills, the auopa fashion handcrafted jewellery and unique home decor, blending cultural heritage and contemporary design. With newfound appreciation and value for their artisanship, this has reinvigorated interest in the craft, and MANAMAU continues to work with a team of dedicated artisans both in Sumba and in Bali.

The MANAMU Storytelling Center is more than just a store, with 12 skilled hands showcasing their process for visitors in Sanur, bringing the soul of Sumba’s traditions to the heart of Bali.

Jl. Batur Sari No.35r, Sanur Kauh

+62 815 9843879

@manamu.handwoven

manamu.id