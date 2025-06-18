Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali Offers Exclusive Escape Deal

If you’re planning on an island escape anytime soon, then you’re in luck as Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali is offering a special deal when you book a minimum of a two-night stay.

As part of Accor’s Hotel Escape Sale, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali’s exclusive offer grants guests 25% OFF when booking a minimum of two nights. This special offer is valid for bookings from 28 May to 31 July 2025, for stays between 31 May and 30 September 2025.

Guests can secure this exclusive rate and enjoy a comfortable stay at Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali by booking through ALL.com or via the ALL.com app . If you’re an ALL (Accor Live Limitless) member, you’ll receive even more benefits, making each stay even more rewarding,

Located on Bali’s southern coast, the resort enjoys a strategic location closeby to the airport and within easy access to several of Bali’s iconic landmarks, including Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park and Uluwatu Temple. The resort is also a short stroll away from the tranquil shores of Jimbaran Beach, and it is directly connected to Samasta Lifestyle Village, a vibrant hub of dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Expect cosy mornings with a sumptuous breakfast at Anarasa Restaurant, before unwinding poolside with a refreshing beverage at JeJaLa Pool Bar, and finally, indulging in the delectable and bold Mexican flavours perched atop the stunning rooftop destination, Adriana Cocina & Bar. For guests with a sweet tooth, savour their signature Chocolate Hour, a sweet indulgence you won’t want to miss, available each afternoon.

Boasting spacious rooms, the fun-filled Meera Kids Club, and rejuvenation treatments at Arkipela Spa, the resort presents the idyllic choice of accommodation for all, from couples and families to solo travellers alike. Here, your Bali days are made for discovery – splash, play, dine, and unwind. From pampering spa moments to fun family activities and sun-soaked dining, each experience is crafted to bring you closer to the soul of the island.

Book escape now and let Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali be your home-away-from-home during your time in Bali.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 389 1938 or email [email protected]

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali

Jl. Wanagiri No.1, Jimbaran

+62 811 389 1938

[email protected]

movenpick.accor.com