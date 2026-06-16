Memeong – Megapapan

The rise of digital illustrators is a burgeoning phenomenon in the contemporary art and creative spheres of Bali and Indonesia. This was especially emphasised during the COVID pandemic when the global physical art infrastructure shut down and the virtual world flourished.

Illustration is a powerful visual design language which distinguishes itself from fine art by serving a different purpose. Illustration tells a story with clarity and often great beauty. Fine art communicates a narrative, explores ideas and meaning, provoking personal reflection and deeper thought.

The fabulous, witty illustrations by Megapapan recently caught my eye at Artistry.Bali, a pop-up celebration of local artisans at SIKA Gallery, Sanggingan, Ubud, from 13 May until 13 June 2026. As a cat lover, I have a finely tuned radar for images of our feline friends. While enjoying an array of excellent artisan products from emerging brands on display during the fair opening, a comical cat piece by Megapapan put a radiant smile on my dial.

The image depicts an enormous cat with an elongated white midriff and front paws extended outward, merged with an iconic cultural symbol: the Balinese penjor. A religious symbol of prosperity, especially associated with Galungan celebrations, the penjor is a tall, beautifully decorated bamboo pole with a curved tip. It can be seen year-round across Bali, in front of family compounds, and during temple anniversary celebrations. The illustration’s humorous punchline is delivered by the cat, whose paws reach out to swat a small fish attached to the curving penjor, eyes steadfastly fixed on and hypnotised by the potential meal. Its long furry belly and outstretched paws emphasise the shape of the tall bamboo pole. Many of Megapapan’s ideas are inspired by popular international memes that have recently proliferated on digital media. Megagapan, which in Balinese means bringing back something special, whether it’s food, gifts, or keepsakes from a trip away, features the collaboration of husband-and-wife team Aldilla Laras and Wayan Krishnanda Adipurba, who live and work in their home design studio in Lodtunduh, Ubud, accompanied by their beloved cats and dogs. Longcat – Megapapan

“Megagapan started a year ago, stemming from our love of collecting cute memorabilia from visiting other countries—and of course, our love for Bali and especially Ubud,” Aldilla told NOWBali Magazine. “Our vision is to celebrate the uniqueness of Bali through playful art and storytelling. While our mission is dedicated to creating good-humoured and relatable Bali-inspired artworks and quirky souvenirs that make people smile, feel nostalgic, and wish to carry a piece of Bali with them wherever they go.”

With an Advanced Diploma in Digital Media Design from LaSalle College International Surabaya, Aldilla manages production, finances, consignment to shops, and design. Krishna is the chief illustrator. Their working synergy has enabled Megapapan to have a very productive past twelve months.

“During my studies in Visual Communication Design (DKV), I learned an alternative perspective from my previous experiences,” said Krishna, who was born in the village of Keramas, Gianyar, in 1987. “Growing up in Bali accustomed me to creating intricate details and elements, yet I came to understand that a work doesn’t always have to be grand and full of detail—sometimes a message can be conveyed more powerfully through a less-is-more approach. The combination of these two experiences has shaped the way I work today.”

Sing Kénkén 2026 Global Mantra – Megapapan Chill Bali Papa – Megapapan

Megapapan products include wearable, colourful metallic badges offering light-hearted and nostalgic takes on Balinese life, an array of potent design illustrations highlighting cultural decorative motifs, fridge magnets, stickers and other meme-inspired pictures featuring our four-legged friends.

“I love animals and own cats and dogs. As a child, I enjoyed reading storybooks and fairy tales, which led me to imagine strange and magical creatures,” Aldilla adds, while offering advice to emerging illustrators. “From our experience of working in the creative field for dozens of years, create images that you really like, don’t overthink the process, and finish your work!”

Artistry.Bali showcased 13 locally based brands offering jewellery, leatherwork and handbags, greeting cards, illustrations, fashion, hand-rolled fabrics, assorted crafts, and ceramics. According to Made Aji Aswino, co-founder of Artistry.Bali, and son of the late Balinese modern art maverick Wayan Sika (1949-2020), the idea for Artistry.Bali emerged in 2023, reflecting on post-pandemic observations with the other co-founder, Deni. Of significance was the increasing number of new brands creating a variety of compelling products in Bali and Indonesia.

“SIKA Gallery’s objective is to foster new dialogue with artisans, through our annual Artistry.Bali program,” Aji stated. “Artistry.Bali is our platform to support and comprehend from an artisan perspective, developing functional objects with an aesthetic touch.” “One of our biggest surprises was how the creators went beyond simply exhibiting their work, but also initiated collaborations, serving as a bridge through which well-established art practitioners in Bali met and exchanged perspectives with young, self-taught talents who had recently moved to Bali. These conversations fostered a vibrant and supportive community dynamic.” “As a gallery with a strong Ubud history, Artistry.Bali introduces a new, fresh and interactive urban energy, proving that SIKA Gallery remains relevant while responding to the times without losing its roots and core values. This collaboration complements our vision to transform into an inclusive cross-community hub where art, crafts, discussion, & social interaction can coexist.” Beburon 2026 – Megapapan

For more information, visit @megagapan and @artistry.bali on Instagram.