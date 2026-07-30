For parents searching for the best Bali playground, the island has a wide-range of amazing facilities and destinations. From open air parks to immersive indoor adventure experiences, the variety of Bali playgrounds promises engaging spaces where children can stay active, socialise and explore freely, with activities and facilities designed for every age and interest.

We at NOW! Bali have handpicked and curated the highest quality Bali fun parks and kids playgrounds, located across all tourist areas of the island.

1. Mookiland Park (Kerobokan)

Set across 5,000 square metres of verdant grounds, Mookiland Park offers families one of Bali’s most expansive outdoor play destinations. The park combines active adventure with a relaxed atmosphere, making it especially ideal for children of different ages to explore together.

Children can climb, bounce and race through giant inflatables, obstacle courses, trampoline nets and zip-lines, whilst a dedicated water play area provides welcome relief on warmer days. Beyond the attractions themselves, Mookiland encourages unstructured outdoor play, giving children the freedom to move, socialise and build confidence in an open-air environment.

For parents, the park is thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience. Shaded lawns, semi-covered seating areas and an on-site restaurant create a laidback setting to spend an entire day, whether enjoying a casual meal, hosting birthday celebrations, or gathering with family and friends. Natural airflow and covered spaces ensure the venue remains comfortable throughout the day, even during Bali’s unpredictable weather. The expansive venue has secured their place as one the favourite Bali playgrounds for parents in the region.

Age Range: Best for aged 2 to 12 years old

Open daily from 9 AM to 9.30 PM.

Jl. Raya Kedampang, Kerobokan Kelod

balimookilandpark.com

2. AeroXSpace Adventure (Sanur)

Designed as an immersive indoor adventure park for all ages, AeroXSpace Adventure invites children to climb, slide, jump, and explore through a universe of space-themed attractions – with more than 25 different attractions designed to engage guests of all ages.

Set across 3,500 square metres of fully air-conditioned fun, the park encourages confidence, movement, and active play through obstacle courses, trampolines, climbing walls and interactive games. Younger children enjoy a dedicated toddler zone, whilst parents can relax comfortably with dining spaces overlooking the play areas.

Age range: All ages (some rides have minimum height requirements)

Open daily from 10 AM to 7 PM.

Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai No.999, Sidakarya

aeroxspace.id

3. Mai Main Playground Canggu by Wonderspace

Located in the heart of Canggu, Mai Main Canggu is a vibrant family destination where children can play, learn, and explore through a variety of interactive experiences. This specially-designed Bali playground features both indoor and outdoor spaces. Other than the immersive jungle-gym and playground spaces inside, there are two swimming pools (indoor and outdoor), a mini petting zoo, creative daily activities and a structured day care programme, Mai Main Canggu offers enriching experiences that encourages movement, curiosity and social interaction.

Parents are equally catered to, with family dining, wellness facilities, and comfortable communal spaces woven throughout the venue.

Age range: Best for 2 to 12 years old

Open daily from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Jl. Padang Linjong No.8, Canggu

maimain.com

4. Pangolin Kids Club (Uluwatu)

Pangolin Kids Club is one of Uluwatu’s most impressive family destinations, combining a playground, learning centre and café within a thoughtfully designed 1,000-square-metre space.

Designed for children from toddlers up to 14 years old, it blends indoor and outdoor play with a strong focus on sensory development, creativity and nature-inspired exploration. Highlights include a 12-metre climbing tower, climbing wall, baby play area, music room, sensory ball pool, library, cinema zone and shaded outdoor playground, giving children plenty to discover whatever the weather. Daily workshops, from Balinese crafts and dance to games, face painting and creative activities, add an educational element that keeps repeat visits fresh. Parents can unwind at the on-site café while still keeping an eye on the action – one of the best Bali playgrounds on the island.

Age Range: Toddlers to 14 years old

Open daily from 9am to 6pm

Jl. Labuansait Jl. Pantai Cemongkak, Pecatu

pangolinkids.com

5. Bali Family Hangout (Ubud)

Nestled amid the rice fields of Ubud, Bali Family Hangout is a purpose-built family playground and café where children can play freely while parents genuinely unwind. The fully covered outdoor playground — rain-proof and sun-proof — features a waterslide, splash pad, trampoline, sandpit, climbing nest and a dedicated toddler room. The on-site Jungle Hub kids club runs structured daily programmes from Monday to Friday (9.30 AM to 3 PM), with arts and crafts, outdoor play and hands-on learning, with an optional after-school extension until 5 PM. The Cheeky Monkey Cafe serves a full menu across breakfast, lunch and dinner, including healthy bowls, Indonesian favourites and baby food options.

Open daily from 8.30 AM.

Jl. Katik Lantang, Singakerta, Ubud

balifamilyhangout.com

6. Kids SoHo Playground (Sanur)

Combining education, movement and imaginative play, Kids SoHo is a dynamic children’s hub designed to support early learning through social interaction and hands-on experiences. One of the more popupar Bali playgrounds for young children, the entire centre spans 600 square metres of playing and learning space, within which one will find not only expansive 339 square metre indoor playground, the children can participate in robotics, ballet, taekwondo and public speaking programmes tailored to different interests and developmental stages.

Interactive attractions, including the popular Bubble Splash experience, encourage confidence, coordination and creativity, whilst parents can supervise from the adjoining café and lounge spaces.

Age Range: Playground usage up to 8 years old (Classes accept older children)

Open Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 9 PM and Saturday to Sunday from 8 AM to 9 PM.

Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai No.278, Sanur

kids-soho.com

7. Biosphere Playhouse (Jimbaran)

Merging nature-based learning with creative play, Biosphere Playhouse at Biosphere School in Jimbaran HUB offers children aged 3 to 10 an open-ended environment where exploration happens naturally. We recommend this Bali playground for kids who love nature and the great outdoors.

Inspired by Finnish educational principles, the playhouse encourages children to move between sensory activities, arts and crafts, cultural experiences and collaborative games at their own pace. With a strong focus on curiosity, independence and social development, Biosphere Playhouse provides families with a nurturing space where children can build confidence whilst staying actively engaged throughout the day.

Age range: 3 years to 10 years old

Open Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM.

Jl. Karang Mas, Jimbaran

@biosphere.bali

8. Parklife Bali (Canggu)

Set within lush surroundings of Canggu, Parklife Bali is a welcoming family hub designed to encourage creativity, connection and independent play. Combining indoor and outdoor play areas, daycare services, drop-in programmes and engaging activities for different age groups, it offers children space to explore and socialise naturally. One of the more nature-friendly of the Bali playgrounds, Parklife Bali opens to fresh air and greenery.

Alongside its family-friendly restaurant and regular community events, Parklife has become a trusted destination for parents seeking a balanced environment where children can build confidence, friendships and independence through play.

Age Range: 6 months to 12 years old

Open daily from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Jl. Raya Uma Buluh No.15, Canggu

parklifebali.com

9. Dolan Restaurant & Park (Canggu)

Set within expansive gardens near Batu Bolong Beach, Dolan Restaurant & Park offers families a relaxed dining destination where children have space to play whilst parents enjoy long, leisurely meals.

The open-air park features swings, climbing structures, slides and shaded lawns that encourage outdoor activity and social interaction in a laid-back setting. Alongside its generous playground space, Dolan serves wholesome comfort food, wood-fired pizzas and family-friendly favourites suitable for all ages. With its welcoming atmosphere and spacious garden layout, the venue has quickly become a popular gathering spot for families seeking casual afternoons and easy-going weekend outings in Canggu.

Age Range: All Ages

Open daily from 7.30 AM to 11 PM.

Jl. Pura Dalem No.1, Canggu

dolancanggu.com

10. KidzCafe Sanur

KidzCafe Sanur combines a family-friendly café, indoor playground and structured kids club into one welcoming destination for young families in Bali. Designed with children at the centre of the experience, the venue offers supervised learning and play programmes for ages 2 to 6, alongside creative daily activities ranging from Balinese dance and crafts to phonics and cooking classes.

Thoughtfully arranged for parents as well, KidzCafe features comfortable dining and co-working spaces overlooking the play areas, making it an easy setting to spend quality family time whilst children stay socially and creatively engaged throughout the day.

Age Range: All Ages (programmes for kids aged 2 to 6 years old)

Open daily from 8:30 AM (Mon-Thu) and 9 AM (Fri-Sun) until 9 PM.

Jl. Kutat Lestari 54, Sanur Kauh

kidzcafesanur.com