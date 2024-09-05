Outdoor playground at Mai Main Canggu

Parents and children alike will be excited to learn about the new family-focused destination that has opened up in Padang Linjong, Canggu. Mai Main Canggu, dubbed Bali’s biggest playground, boasts an expansive facility that spans indoor and outdoor spaces, with swimming pools, kid-focused shops, numerous play areas and much more.

Mai Main, meaning ‘Let’s Play’ in Balinese, is a children’s wonderland comprised of numerous experiences and areas, each distinct from the other. It’s been designed as not only a real wonderland for kids, but also blessing for parents looking for somewhere to keep them entertained and stimulated.

Inside, the ultimate playground has been prepared, a jungle-gym of dreams, with a maze of slides, trampolines and ball pits. A flying fox zips from one side of the playground to the other, ensuring maximum fun and excitement. Merging both the virtual and real world, the Ball Blast Quest features an interactive screen where kids can take aim and throw the ball pits to maximise their adventure and imagination. What’s more there is also an indoor ‘Oasis Swimming Pool’, which allows for swim time even in rainy weather.

Slide and Ballpit Trampoline Zone Donut Slide Ball Blast Quest

The fun extends outdoors too, where a separate outdoor playground is found, featuring more open spaces to play, climb and stay active. In the area is also a dedicated sandpit and a farmhouse featuring a mini petting zoo. The outdoor play area is semi-shaded, meaning kids aren’t exposed fully to the sunlight. For fun in the sun, that’s where the outdoor swimming pool comes in, a shallow and safe paddling pool which also hosts fun foam parties for kids.

Everything is catered to giving children both a fun, stimulating experience, with a yummy market, baby bliss spa, kids barbershop and entertainment stage and movie screen area adding to the enjoyment come day or night. Transcending just a play area, Mai Main Canggu also has classrooms and a dedicated ballet studio where workshops, classes and learning programmes will take place.

Restaurant Outdoor petting zoo

This children-focused centre developed by Wonderspace is surely a blessing for parents, either residents or visitors to Bali, giving them a destination where they can play safely with their kids or let them play freely. The in-house restaurant, set under an impressive bamboo structure, is a great place for parents to relax as their little ones play. A multifunction hall also makes it a great place for birthday parties and events.

Open 9am to 7pm (Monday to Friday) and 8am to 8pm (Weekends).

Jl. Padang Linjong No.8, Canggu

+62 812 3733-9353

@maimaincanggu

maimain.com