Legendary Bali resort, Hard Rock Hotel Bali, proudly welcomes some great new additions to the property with an updated memorabilia collection and a freshly renovated King Suite, ensuring this music-inspired destination continues to keep up with the times.

Certainly one of the hallmarks of Hard Rock Hotel Bali is its impressive archive of rare and special items on display around Centerstage and the hotel lobby. It’s a symphony of music history showcased for all to see, and the latest additions are sure to impress any music enthusiast.

Among the memorabilia is a stunning blue gown from Lady Gaga, designed by the talented Holly Russell and worn at the 2009 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Swifties can get up close to a black and grey crochet dress worn by Taylor Swift, as well as a dazzling black halter dress by Robert Cavalli which was worn by Alicia Keys at the Vibe Awards, in Santa Monica.

From the world of Rock’n’Roll, new guitars from INXS, PINK and Eric Clapton have been added to the wall, and dazzling gold sunglasses from the King of Rock himself, Elvis Presley. An homage to his Indonesian heritage, an amplifier from Eddie Van Halen has been added to the display, plus microphones from pop legends Jennifer Lopez and Fergie.

A more private collection of memorabilia can be found inside Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s most extravagant room, the King Suite. Featuring items like Madonna’s gold bustier and Michael Jackson’s black kimono, the suite has been newly renovated to ensure an experience fit for royalty. The expansive, two-bedroom suite offers a taste of the real rock star lifestyle, with a spacious open living room, an outdoor jacuzzi, an in-room pool table and a list of other out-of-the-box amenities and experiences.

