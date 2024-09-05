Indigenous Bali, an on-going campaign launched by The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Bali at the start of 2024, is an invitation for guests to immerse themselves in and celebrate the island’s diverse offerings. Every quarter, the resort highlights the distinctive features of a new regency and this July to September The Laguna Bali is honing in on the vibrant Karangasem Regency of East Bali.

Karangasem is where one goes to explore true indigenous experiences, from the ‘ancient Bali’ village of Tenganan Pegringsingan, extravagant water palaces of royal fame, mountain temples and indeed underwater wonders. It is of course home to the might Mt. Agung, and Pura Besakih, Bali’s ‘mother temple’. As such, the regency is thriving with places to discover and culture to absorb.

Creating a window into these fabulous discoveries, The Laguna Bali introduces elements of the regency into a variety of in-resort experiences, including regional culinary spreads, bespoke cocktails and tonics, inspired spa treatments and more.

A real highlight takes place every Thursday with the resort’s showcase Balinese Blessing Ceremony and Dinner. This full evening programme begins with a ‘Jamu Ritual’ at de Balé Lounge & Bar as the sun sets, featuring a special health tonic inspired by the region’s ingredients ‘Jamu Salak Sibetan’. The evening continues with a mesmerising dance performance of the Ramayana epic tale, before heading to the Temple Garden for a special Balinese blessing.

A fabulous ‘Megibung’ spread served at Banyubiru Restaurant

Finally, at the resort’s Banyubiru Restaurant, experience a lavish buffet spread featuring the regional specialties of Karangasem. At the heart of this is the Megibung, traditional communal dining, where meals are shared together on large trays of rice, vegetables and spices. The dining style dates back to the 17th century and is an age-old practice of togetherness amongst communities. This immersive, culturally-infused evening and dinner is priced at IDR 600,000 nett per person, available for both in-house and outside guests.

de Balé Lounge & Bar has also launched a drinks menu inspired by unique areas in the regency. For example, ‘Sidemen’, known for its vast valleys of rice fields and farms and also an arak-producing region, as such the special cocktail features a local ‘Arak De’wan’ spirit, mango, lychee and lemon juice. ‘Selat’, a tranquil region found in the shadow of Mt.Agung, inspires a mocktail using the exotic snack fruit juice (salak), with some spice and seasoning.

Karangasem Inspired cocktails Special ‘salak’ jamu health tonic

Finally, at the resort’s sanctuary of relaxation, Lagoon Spa, indulge in the ‘Karangasem Radiance Retreat’, a 150-minute treatment that blends both traditional and modern techniques. Utilising Karangasem’s own natural ingredients as part of the treatments, such as local botanicals and time-honoured rituals, sink into serenity with this bespoke and limited-time therapy.

Throughout this period, The Laguna Bali will embellished with a special textile pattern inspired by Karangasem. The regency is home to a rich weaving culture, including the sacred gringsing cloths from Tenganan and also the songket cloths of Sidemen. The pattern, created by invited artist Pak Made Wartawan, brings this visual element of the regency into the resort, adding to the cultural tapestry of the Indigenous Bali experience, where every thread tells a story.

Discover foods, flavours, ingredients and destinations of Karangasem with The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Bali.

