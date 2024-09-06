A sophisticated new Japanese restaurant opens in Sanur presenting guests with bespoke dining experiences first to be seen in Bali. Tsune brings the regional specialities of Kanazawa to the table, plus a playful twist on the usual ‘sushi train’ experience.

Found on the top floor of Seascape Sanur , the semi-outdoor restaurant looks out over the Sanur Harbour and the sea beyond. Featuring a modern design, with touches of Japanese and Balinese elements, it invites diners into a cosy space complete with a well-stocked bar and open sushi kitchen. At the centre of the restaurant lies one of the first unique dining experiences, a unique ‘floating sushi boat’, offering a fun new way to get one’s sushi delivered — and certainly a first in Bali!

On the menu is an array of both classic and contemporary Japanese delicacies across a variety of categories, including: Sashimi, Bites, Appetisers, Sushi Roll, Nigiri, Mains and their specialty Grilled Fish Set. Fresh, premium ingredients are used in all of the dishes, each prepared to present authentic Japanese flavours in every bite.

Savour elevated takes on the usual Japanese flavours, such as the Toro Foie Gras Sashimi; or the Spicy Beef Tartare, a spicy, Asian twist to this delicate beef dish. The colour Daikon Zu Maki is a must-try sushi roll, featuring layers of Salmon, Maguro, Daikon Slicers, Avocado and Black Tobiko.

Heartier dishes are found in the Mains, with an array of seafood and meat delicacies to try. Highlights include the Cod Fish, served in a miso glaze and prawn curry bisque; as well as the Beef Ribeye, topped with Kabayaki jus and truffle oil. But make sure to leave room for their specialty Grilled Fish Set (shioyaki), a regional delicacy of Kanazawa-Ishigawa. Each set includes a generous portion of fish, miso soup, steamed rice and Kyabetsu salad. A range of fish options include: Leopard Coral Grouper, Mackerel, Halfbeak, Salmon, Barramundi, Yellowfin Tuna, Black Cod, and classic Tuna.

Complementing the great menu is a selection of refreshing desserts to cleanse the palate, and a drink selection serving Signature and Classic Cocktails, Mocktails, local and Japanese beer, authentic Japanese sake, and other top-shelf spirits. Soft drinks are also available.

This Japanese restaurant in Sanur is another addition to The Wonderspace, a brand under Ini Vie Hospitality.

Jl. Aruna No.8A, Sanur

0823-4004-6168

@tsunebali

tsunebali.com