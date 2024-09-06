Nestled on the pristine southern coast of Lombok, the Royal Amber Villa at Amber Lombok Beach Resort offers an idyllic sanctuary where tropical luxury meets a home-like atmosphere. Surrounded by lush jungle greenery and caressed by the gentle waves of crystal-clear waters, this villa is more than just a place to stay; it’s an invitation to experience one of the world’s most awe-inspiring holiday destinations.

The beachfront haven is designed to provide the ultimate retreat for those seeking privacy, comfort, and a touch of elegance. With its own private pool and breathtaking views, the Royal Amber Villa is perfect for those looking to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Lombok. The resort’s white-sand beaches stretch out before you, offering a serene setting where the ocean’s rhythmic waves and gentle breezes create the perfect atmosphere for relaxation.

Adventure seekers can catch the vibrant waves just steps away from the villa, while wellness enthusiasts can indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the Mukti Wellness Center. For those who prefer a more laid-back experience, the Bayside Restaurant and Bar awaits, offering a menu of exquisite dishes and signature cocktails. Whether you’re dining al fresco or savouring the delights in the privacy of your villa, the resort’s culinary offerings are sure to tantalise your taste buds.

As the sun sets over the horizon, the Royal Amber Villa offers a front-row seat to some of Lombok’s most stunning landscapes. Lounge by the infinity-edge pool as the sky transforms into a canvas of fiery hues, or enjoy beachfront dining at the Bayside Lounge, where live entertainment adds a touch of vibrancy to your evening.

Spanning 250 square metres, the three-bedroom villa is designed for those who crave space, style, and flexibility. The vast indoor and outdoor areas ensure every guest has room to unwind, while the villa’s thoughtful layout and design provide a seamless blend of comfort and luxury. Featuring two king-sized beds and two twin beds, all with en-suite bathrooms, the villa is ideal for families, groups of friends, or even couples in search of a romantic escape. A fully equipped kitchen, dining and living areas, outdoor loungers, and tropical gardens complete the villa’s luxurious offerings.

Theo Dandine, the French owner of Amber Lombok Beach Resort, explains, “Royal Amber Villa represents one of the many ways we have diversified our resort offerings to meet the needs of today’s luxury traveller. Guests have the space, privacy, and flexibility to settle in and enjoy their stay in a setting that feels like home.”

For those seeking both relaxation and adventure, the Royal Amber Villa provides the perfect balance. Spend your days lounging by the pool, basking in the sun-drenched gardens, or engaging in water sports at the nearby Torok Beach. As evening falls, retreat to your terrace for sunset aperitifs and reflect on the day’s adventures.

Whether you’re planning a family reunion, a group getaway, or a solo escape, the Royal Amber Villa at Amber Lombok Beach Resort promises an unforgettable holiday experience where luxury, nature, and tranquillity converge.

Amber Lombok Beach Resort

Torok Beach, Montong Ajan, South Lombok

reservation@amber-lombok.com

+62 843 3875 3290

@amberlombok

www.amber-lombok.com