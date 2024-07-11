Offering something fresh to this charming coastal destination, the newly opened Seascape Resort Sanur invites guests to an intimate, adults-only retreat. This stylish boutique accommodation features a selection of luxurious villas and suites, plus a couple’s spa and Japanese restaurant with views overlooking the ocean.

Sanur , with its calm and quaint beachfront, has long been a favourite for families. However, the developing area has become increasingly popular with a wide range of visitors and Seascape Resort Sanur provides a stay catered to couples looking to enjoy all that this corner of Bali has to offer. The luxurious accommodation is tucked in its own oasis on the north side of Sanur, set back from the coastline surrounded by greenery that stretches towards the sea.

The boutique resort features a variety of room options, from the Grand One Bedroom Villa with Private Pool, One Bedroom Villa with Private Pool, Suite Ocean View, and Suite. A chic, Middle Eastern-inspired design flows through the property and exudes an extra tropical atmosphere throughout. Every room is equipped with luxurious facilities, including Sensatia Botanicals bathroom amenities, a Dyson hairdryer, a smart room by Alexa and capsule coffee machines.

Thoughtful touches add to the adult-only experience, with plush bathrobes, a private bathtub and, exclusive to the Grand One Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool, an in-room projector. Other five-star services include luxury shuttle cars and flower decorations upon request, set up on the bed, bathtub or swimming pool for those looking to add a little extra romance.

Shared resort facilities include the picturesque Oasis Pool, a circular swimming pool with sun lounges perfect for a midday dip and soak; or further relaxation awaits at Svaha Spa Sanur, offering a range of couples’ treatments and massages. The resort’s star dining venue, Tsune Bali, is located on the top floor to present stunning sea views. This al-fresco Japanese venue serves superb sushi platters, a boat-style sushi train, Japanese favourites and a range of cocktails and drinks to enjoy during sunset hour.

This new property invites couples to find refuge in an adult-only retreat, managed by Ini Vie Hospitality, a Bali-born management company with an impressive portfolio of holiday destinations to choose from.

Seascape Resort Sanur

+62 812-1100-6889

@seascapesanur

inivie.com/seascapesanur