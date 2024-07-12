Embark on a serene tropical oasis where the rugged wilderness meets crystal-clear waters at Amber Lombok Beach Resort. The resort’s heavenly location together with the warm and hospitable staff, effortlessly integrates culture, culinary excellence, and art, welcoming guests into a rejuvenating experience where time seems to come to a complete halt.

An exquisite boutique resort destination, Amber Lombok Beach Resort is graced with a prime beachfront location, where the resort houses a spacious restaurant complete with a lounge and bar, blessed with views of the Indian Ocean that will take your breath away. Guests are also able to indulge in the ultimate island escape with the stunning infinity pool that seamlessly opens to the beachfront, complemented by an array of leisure experiences and sports facilities.

Indulge and Imbibe at Bayside Restaurant & Bar

Get into your holiday mood at Bayside, where the tropical spirit, invigorating drinks, and innovative cuisine will spoil guests from sunrise to sunset. Relax in the captivating Bayside Lounge and savour the laidback ambience and gorgeous sunset vistas. Delve into a culinary journey with themed nights, weekly live music, Day Pass entry, Happy Hours and Intimate Cocoon Dining by the beach. Sip and savour specialty cocktails, crafted infusions, coffee by the Barista and international wine selections at Bayside Bar.

The open-air venue seats 120 people both indoor and outdoor. The all-day dining Bayside Restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night gatherings, from 7am to 11pm, serving up Indonesian, international, healthy and vegetarian cuisine. After-hours parties past 10.30pm are available by request.

An Oasis of Leisure and Wellness

The resort’s all-encompassing facilities and amenities allow guests to spend leisurely days during their stay. The dazzling beachfront swimming pool beckons deep relaxation, where guests can soak up the sun with eye-catching beach views while enjoying refreshments.

Meanwhile, guests seeking full-body rejuvenation can find a haven for wellness at Mukti Wellness Centre, open daily from 9am to 6pm. The spa spoils guests with various pampering treatments including soothing body massages, invigorating wraps and exfoliation rituals, and refreshing facials. Elevate your wellness experience with the rituals and couple’s suite, while a range of calming rituals and fun treatments especially designed for kids are also available.

Guests wanting to stay in shape can also take full advantage of the newly launched gym located within Mukti Wellness Centre, open from 8am to 6pm. The gym is equipped with cardio machines, weights, and yoga mats.

The resort also features The Shop, where guests can bring home mementoes and souvenirs sold there. Showcasing local art and culture, guests can discover a collection of locally-made souvenirs, clothes, spa products, décor, and authentic Lombok handicrafts. Open from 10am to 6pm, The Shop can be found inside Mukti Wellness Centre.

A trip to Lombok calls for exploration and adventure, and those with an adventurous spirit can enjoy the resort’s array of exciting activities such as surfing, diving, snorkelling, and paragliding. Guests can also experience local immersion with buffalo sightings on late Saturday afternoons, trekking, visiting neighbouring artisans’ villages and markets, going on temple excursions and more.

Escape the mundane life and embrace a soul-nourishing experience at Amber Lombok Beach Resort, where one can immerse in nature’s beauty, connect with the vibrant local community, and create unforgettable new memories in this tropical Eden.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 843 3875 3290 or email reservation@amber-lombok.com

Amber Lombok Beach Resort

Torok Beach, Montong Ajan, South Lombok

+62 843 3875 3290

reservation@amber-lombok.com

amber-lombok.com