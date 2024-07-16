Spice Islands Distilling Co., known for producing the now ubiquitous East Indies Gin and Nusantara Cold Brew brands, has introduced the latest creation, adding the East Indies Banda Fine Spiced Negroni Gin variety to their growing premium collection.

East Indies Gin was inspired by Indonesia’s bountiful exotic botanicals. Seeing how the emerging craft gin was booming around the world, this Indonesian-born distillery decided to launch its small-batch gin, East Indies Archipelago Dry Gin in November 2021, followed by their Bali Pomelo Pink Gin.

To the ancient Greeks, the world beyond the Indus River basin in India was a mystery: ‘East of the Indus’, which birthed the term the ‘East Indies’. These lands were known to be the source of highly coveted spices like mace, nutmeg and clove, only to be found on the Maluku Islands of Indonesia. These valuable spices shaped Indonesia’s future for centuries.

The new East Indies Banda Fine Spiced Negroni Gin pays homage to this history and bounty, with mace and nutmeg at its heart. Blended smoothly wih classic gin ingredients like juniper, coriander and angelica root, the new gin presents a slightly sweet and aromatic spice profile. The aroma showcases a delightful mix of warm spice and peppery zest, complemented by citrus notes. At 43% ABV, this strong, spicy and zesty gin makes for great cocktails, especially Negronis, or indeed an interesting twist on the classic Gin and Tonic.

East Indies is distilled in Bali, at the Spice Islands Distillery located on Keramas Beach, Bali. Their gin is authentically distilled using a handmade 550L copper still nicknamed ‘Gede’, made in Germany by the renowned still-company, Carl. High quality Macedonian Juniper is imported for production, macerated alongside the different exotic Indonesian botanicals used for each respective gin variety. Read more about their production process here.

East Indies Banda Fine Spiced Negroni Gin is available at top restaurants and bars across Jakarta and Bali, as well as retailers, sold as bottles of 700ml. Also available directly from Spice Islands Distilling Co.

spiceislandsdistillingco.co m | @spiceislandsdistillingco