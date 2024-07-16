A Summer Family Adventure Awaits at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Embark on a memorable summer getaway with family and immerse in a lap of luxury at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort. Located at the heart of the vibrant Kuta, the resort’s perfect combination of relaxation, adventure, and indulgence makes for a dream holiday destination for families.

Boasting 196 beautifully appointed rooms and suites, each equipped with the Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience, the resort ensures the utmost comfort for vacationing families. The new Family Suite offers 65 sqm of cosy lodging, featuring a separate living room, a plush sofa bed that can be transformed into a two-tier bed, a special kids’ tent, and plenty of activities for children. For larger families, the Adjoining Family Room provides a spacious relaxation space, with two bedrooms each at 46 sqm, featuring one king bed and two double beds.

The variety of tailored activities allows the little ones to unleash their creativity at Play@Sheraton Kids Club, housed in a safe and fun environment with a fully air-conditioned indoor playground, an outdoor kids’ pool, and a team of professional staff to supervise.

Get the most out of your holiday with the Side by Side family programme, featuring an array of unique and immersive activities including the Sunset Picnic at Courtyard or the Grain to Table Adventure Bene Pizza & Pasta.

Book your dream holiday with the Suite Experience package starting from IDR 4,100,000++/room/night, inclusive of daily buffet breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children below 12 years old, Kuta Reef Afternoon Tea for 2 people, one-time free minibar amenities, free dining for children under 9, 15% off on F&B purchases, special family room setup, and over 20 complimentary all-aged activities during your stay. Book now!

For more information and reservations, please contact +62 361 846 5555 or email Reservations.Balikuta@sheraton.com

sheratonbalikutaresort.com