Explore the Vibrant Kuta Neighbourhood with Aloft Bali Kuta

Indulge in the ultimate summer getaway with a fun exploration of the iconic Kuta neighbourhood with a cosy accommodation for modern travellers at Aloft Bali Kuta.

Located a mere 15-minute drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport, Aloft Bali Kuta’s convenient location grants guests direct access to Bali’s lifestyle complex, Beachwalk, and is a stone’s throw away from the famed Kuta Beach.

Elevate your summer escape and stay in one of Aloft’s premium room categories: the Aloft Garden Terrace. Experience the comforts of home with its design-focused, clutter-free hotel rooms with artful designs. Enjoy lush garden views from your terrace, complete with an aesthetically pleasing swing.

When it comes to dining, the all-day dining DEPOT by Aloft restaurant serves up a variety of local and international comfort food to please all palates, including in-room dining and a kids’ menu. Opt to enjoy the air-conditioned indoor seating or the outdoor seating with Beachwalk and Splash Pool views. Additionally, the W XYZ Bar on the ground floor is a great place to hang out and enjoy refreshing cocktails and beers or play games such as billiards, PS5, giant Jenga, and more.

Explore the fun in Kuta with the best deal at Aloft Bali Kuta. Rate starts from IDR 1,350,000++/ room/night with a minimum 3 nights stay, benefits include daily breakfast for 2 people, a one-time dinner at DEPOT by Aloft and a one-time cocktail at W XYZ for 2 people. Additionally, you’ll receive a 15% discount on food and beverage purchases, as well as complimentary guest activities. Book now!

For more information and reservations, please contact +62 361 2014 888 or email AH.dpska.reservations@aloft.com



Aloft Bali Kuta

Beachwalk Shopping Center, Jl. Pantai Kuta, Kuta

+62 361 2014 888

AH.dpska.reservations@aloft.com

aloftbalikuta.com