The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali is pleased to introduce Executive Chef Natalino Ambra, who boasts a deep drive to produce unparalleled gourmet experiences based on his abundant history in the field of gastronomy. Using these attributes, he seeks to bring the resort’s menus up to an entirely new level.

The Italian-born chef’s culinary gusto stirred from his Prato childhood with his mother and grandmother, leading him on an odyssey to sharpen his cooking craft that has spanned over nearly 2 decades. From a classical Tuscan food house to high class establishments around Europe and Asia – including positions like Chef de Cuisine at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai Pudong’s Scena Italian Restaurant and Chef de Cuisine at OSTERIA BBR by Alain Ducasse at Raffles Hotel Singapore – Chef Natalino’s course as a consummate cook leading to Bali now has been nothing short of accomplished.

Chef Natalino has no shortage of fervor to elevate The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali and the overall standard of meals to be one of the island’s most appetizing food stops, through leveraging his years of culinary experience to give guests absolute top-class dinners. In spite of this, the chef intends on keeping his cards close to his chest before revealing them in their thrilling forms to said patrons.

Whilst not on the clock, Chef Natalino still finds enjoyment in the kitchen serving pizza, pasta and BBQ, along with going on pilgrimages to restaurants in the area for fresh tastes. Due to such, he advises those who dream of careers in the culinary arts to expand their horizons and step out of their comfort zones through traveling and experiencing cultural variety.

Genuineness and constancy are the names of Chef Natalino’s cooking game, a mix of domestic products and imports, demonstrated in his principle of integrating the best quality seasonal ingredients into his food plates to heighten their innate zests. As part of this philosophy of sustainability and spotlighting regional tangs, evaluating and incorporating those of Bali into the dishes at The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali are what exhilarates Chef Natalino the most.

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali invites one and all to experience Chef Natalino’s exquisite culinary masterclasses. Those interested are set to partake in a fantastic voyage of cuisine that highlights the top tastes from around Bali and overseas.

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali

Jalan Kayu Aya, Denpasar 80361

oberoihotels.com

Generalmanager.bali@oberoihotels.com