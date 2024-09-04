Leisurely Family Seaside Brunch at Roosterfish Beach Club

Nestled on the pristine coastline of Pandawa Beach, Roosterfish Beach Club is a fun and playful destination, boasting ocean-inspired dining experiences amidst picturesque ocean views. Catering to families seeking a relaxing and leisurely weekend, the beach club has introduced a brand-new dining experience with the Family Seaside Brunch.

Available every Sunday from 11am to 3pm, the Family Seaside Brunch is poised to make Sundays for families extra indulgent and unforgettable. Guests can savour a spread of classic brunch dishes infused with fresh and high-quality seafood dishes that Roosterfish is celebrated for. Served in a semi-buffet style, the brunch serves both buffet and live stations to cater to diverse palates.

Presented atop Roosterfish’s traditional fishing boat, the buffet station showcases brunch classics such as cheese boards, cold cuts, fresh crudités, antipasto, an array of house-made pastries, and a dedicated sweets station. Meanwhile, the live stations feature a variety of fresh seafood offerings, from the chilled seafood bar to a seafood barbecue from the grill, smoked salmon toast, and seafood fried rice.

Must-try signature dishes include fresh oysters, tuna tartare pie tie, honey-glazed tiger prawns, and traditional Balinese seafood sate lilit. A dedicated kids’ station features house-made cotton candy, soft cream, and more.

The brunch also presents a host of entertainment for both kids and adults, including a kids’ corner with mini-games, crown making, face painting, and balloon twisting, while parents can unwind to the music by a live DJ and saxophonist. Post-brunch, the fun continues with Roosterfish’s iconic family foam party.

The brunch is priced at IDR 555,000++ per person (food and non-alcoholic beverages) and IDR 999,000++ per person (food and alcoholic beverages). Kids aged 6-12 years old dine for 50%, and kids under 6 years old dine for free.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3940 3588 or visit roosterfishbeachclub.com

Roosterfish Beach Club

Jl. Pantai Pandawa, Kutuh

+62 811 3940 3588

@roosterfishbeachclub

roosterfishbeachclub.com