Savour the timeless tradition of afternoon tea at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali as they unveil their latest offerings in an exclusive collaboration with prolific pastry chef, Vinesh Johny. Hailing from Bangalore, India, Chef Vinesh is notable for his trailblazing contributions to pastry arts in India.

With a degree in Hotel Management from Christ University, he co-founded Lavonne Academy of Baking Science & Pastry Arts and Lavonne Café, significantly transforming India’s dessert culture. He has enjoyed many accolades including being among the top three Indians featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia in 2016, the only Indian in the All-Star Alumni of Forbes Asia in 2017 and 2019, and his most recent achievement winning Restaurateur of the Year at the Times Food Awards in 2023.

Starting from August 2024, Chef Vinesh has exquisitely crafted an array of delectable new desserts for The Lobby Bar & Lounge, in collaboration with the Lavonne Academy team and The Westin Resort Nusa Dua’s Bali’s newly-appointed Executive Pastry Chef, Michael Leuwol.

The Afternoon Tea is available daily from 11am to 6pm, featuring traditional and contemporary treats. The Classic Afternoon Tea features a selection of traditional sandwiches, artisanal tea pastries, and cakes, while a Canapé Vegetarian option is also available.

Both afternoon tea offerings include sweet delights such as Mango Peanut Madeleine, Smoothie Bowl Tart, Chocolate Hazelnut Rocher, Choux Buns, and more. These new dessert items feature Cacao Barry, a notable premium French chocolate brand since 1842.

The new Afternoon Tea experience is priced at IDR 250,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 771 906

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771 906

westin.com/bali