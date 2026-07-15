As families seek meaningful ways to spend time during the school holidays, active experiences are becoming an increasingly popular alternative to screen-based entertainment. In Sanur, AeroXSpace Adventure Bali offers just that – a dynamic indoor destination where children, teenagers and adults can reconnect through movement and play.

Spanning 3,500 square metres, AeroXSpace Adventure Bali is recognised as Bali’s largest indoor adventure park, featuring more than 25 attractions designed to engage guests of all ages. The expansive facility brings together physical challenges, interactive games and adventure-based activities within a comfortable, weather-proof environment, making it an ideal destination regardless of the season.

Visitors can explore a variety of experiences, from climbing walls and obstacle courses to giant slides and interactive attractions that encourage confidence, coordination and problem-solving. While children can test their abilities and embrace new challenges, parents are invited to join in the fun, creating opportunities for quality family time through active play.

More than simply an entertainment venue, AeroXSpace Adventure Bali reflects a growing desire among families to prioritise experiences that foster connection and active lifestyles. The park’s thoughtfully designed attractions promote teamwork, movement and social interaction, transforming a day out into an opportunity to create lasting memories together. Whether competing, climbing or exploring side by side, every visit offers families something new to discover.

When it’s time to rest and recharge, AeroXSpace’s two dining venues make for a perfect interplanetary pitstop: the Galaxy Lounge, serving casual Asian and Western comfort food, and the Luna Lounge, a relaxed and refined second-floor space softly lit by a giant glowing moon. Importantly, Luna Lounge also features CCTV monitors for parents to keep an eye on their adventuring astronauts from afar, allowing kids to play independently with parents enjoying peace of mind.

Age range: All ages (some rides have minimum height requirements)

Price: Starts from IDR 189,000 for KTP/KITAS or IDR 325,000 for international visitors

AeroXSpace Adventure Bali is open daily from 10 AM to 7 PM (Mon-Fri) and 9 PM (Sat-Sun)

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 878 1699 1999 or follow @aeroxspace.adventure for updates.

AeroXSpace Adventure Bali

Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai No.999, Sidakarya, Denpasar Selatan

+62 878 1699 1999

@aeroxspace.adventure

aeroxspace.id