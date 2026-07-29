In Bali, the coastline is as diverse as the island itself. Whilst the southern beaches continue to draw the crowds, those willing to venture further will discover a wealth of coastal experiences beyond the familiar shores. From secluded coves hidden beneath towering cliffs and quiet stretches of sand to world-famous surf breaks and thriving coral reefs that have become destinations in their own right, Bali offers a beach for every kind of traveller.

Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation or a deeper connection with the island’s natural beauty, we explore some of Bali’s most remarkable seaside escapes, revealing why the island remains one of the world’s most celebrated beach destinations.

Beaches Off-the-Beaten-Path

Virgin Beach

Found along Bali’s eastern coastline, Virgin Beach feels worlds apart from the bustling beaches of the south. Located near Bugbug Village in Karangasem, reaching this secluded bay is part of the experience itself. The journey winds through quiet village roads and rolling hills before revealing a picturesque stretch of white sand framed by rugged headlands and the sparkling waters of the Indian Ocean.

Virgin Beach retains an understated charm. The shoreline curves gently around the bay, creating calm conditions that invite beachgoers to swim, float, and linger in the clear waters. The ambience is refreshingly relaxed, making it a favourite among those seeking a slower pace to enjoy the day.

Simple beachside eateries line sections of the coast, serving fresh seafood, local dishes, cold drinks, and coconuts. Sun loungers and beanbags are scattered across the beach, presenting front-row seats to uninterrupted ocean views. Here, time seems to move more slowly; you’ll see beachgoers spend hours reading beneath the shade, taking leisurely dips in the sea or simply watching fishing boats drift across the horizon.

Nunggalan Beach

Along the dramatic southern coastline of the Bukit Peninsula, Nunggalan Beach remains one of Bali’s most spectacular hidden beaches. Protected by towering limestone cliffs and accessible only via a steep jungle-lined trail, it delivers adventurous travellers with a coastline that feels wonderfully untouched.

The descent takes around twenty minutes, following a winding path through dense foliage before opening onto a vast stretch of golden sand and glistening water. The effort required to reach the beach naturally limits visitor numbers, preserving the sense of isolation that makes Nunggalan so appealing.

Kilometres of coastline extend in both directions, framed by cliffs draped in tropical greenery. One of the beach’s most recognisable features is its weathered wooden shipwreck, now covered in colourful graffiti and standing in striking contrast against the natural surroundings.

Facilities remain minimal, consisting of warungs offering drinks and light refreshments, along with several sun loungers available for rent. The simplicity is part of the charm: visitors come not for convenience but for the opportunity to experience a quieter side of Bali’s coastline. Swimming can be enjoyable depending on the tide conditions, while surfers often head to the western side of the beach in search of uncrowded waves.

Bias Tugel Beach

Just beyond the busy ferry port of Padangbai lies one of East Bali’s most charming seaside hideaways. Bias Tugel Beach, often overlooked by travellers passing through the area, rewards those willing to leave the main road behind with a tranquil crescent of sand and an inviting turquoise lagoon.

Bias Tugel is a sheltered bay framed by rocky cliffs and pristine waters that shimmer beneath the tropical sun. The beach is clean, reflecting the pride that the locals take in preserving their coastline. You’ll often see locals collecting litter as part of their daily routine, contributing to the beach’s pristine condition. You’ll find small warungs serving simple favourites such as nasi goreng, fresh coconuts, and cold refreshments. While the waves can be strong near the shore, calmer sections further out attract confident swimmers and snorkellers keen to explore the clear waters.

Depending on the time of day, the beach can feel almost deserted, offering a rare opportunity to enjoy Bali’s coastline in quiet solitude. Instead of crowds, you are treated to views of ferries and fishing boats gliding across the horizon, creating a uniquely coastal backdrop.

The Surfers Paradise

Suluban Beach

Hidden beneath the cliffs of Uluwatu , Suluban Beach is synonymous with Bali’s world-famous surf scene. Known internationally for its powerful waves and dramatic setting, the beach has become a pilgrimage site for surfers chasing some of the island’s most renowned breaks.

Reaching Suluban is quite the journey; visitors descend a network of staircases that weave past cafés, surf shops, and cliffside bars before arriving at the beach through a narrow cave opening carved into the rock. As the tide shifts, the landscape transforms, revealing hidden pockets of sand and striking rock formations that have become iconic to the area.

While the beach is not ideal for casual swimmers due to strong currents and unpredictable conditions, watching experienced surfers navigate the legendary waves is a spectacle, with boards appearing as tiny silhouettes against the vast Indian Ocean.

Above the beach, a collection of clifftop venues provides some of Bali’s most impressive oceanic views. Visitors can spend hours enjoying a leisurely meal or sunset drink while watching the action unfold below. As the afternoon fades, the horizon becomes awash with shades of gold, orange, and pink, illuminating the rugged cliffs that define the Bukit Peninsula.

Medewi Beach

On Bali’s southwest coast, far from the crowds of Canggu and Uluwatu, Medewi offers a gentler introduction to the island’s surf culture. Known for its long, consistent left-hand break, this coastal village has become a favourite among surfers seeking quality waves without the intensity of Bali’s busier surf hubs.

Life moves at a slower pace here: the black-sand shore stretches alongside palm-fringed coastlines and expansive rice fields, creating a landscape that feels distinctly rural and deeply connected to the rhythms of nature. Traditional fishing boats line the beach, while local fishermen continue their daily routines alongside visiting surfers.

The reef break attracts everyone from beginners to seasoned riders, offering long rides that have helped establish Medewi’s reputation within Bali’s surfing community. Small cafés and local eateries overlook the ocean, serving simple meals and fresh coffee with uninterrupted views of the surf. Beachgoers often spend afternoons watching surfers carve across the waves while enjoying the sea breeze and unhurried surroundings.

One of Medewi’s enduring charms is its authenticity. Unlike many of Bali’s more developed seaside enclaves, the village retains a strong sense of local character. It feels less like a tourist attraction and more like a functioning community that happens to possess exceptional waves.

Wonders of the Underwater

Menjangan Island

Located within the protected waters of West Bali National Park , Menjangan Island is widely regarded as a premier snorkelling and diving destination. Surrounded by crystal-clear seas and thriving coral ecosystems, this small island presents some of the most pristine underwater experiences in Bali.

The island’s greatest attraction lies beneath the surface, revealing vibrant coral gardens, dramatic underwater walls, and an astonishing diversity of marine life. Divers are particularly drawn to Menjangan’s famous wall dives, where colourful soft corals and giant sea fans cling to vertical reef faces teeming with tropical fish.

Encounters with sea turtles, reef sharks, frogfish, and schools of reef fish are common, whilst fortunate divers may even glimpse whale sharks passing through the area. The island’s relatively calm conditions make it suitable for both experienced divers and those taking their first breaths underwater through introductory dive programmes offered by operators on the mainland.

For non-divers, snorkelling in Menjangan is equally captivating. Shallow coral reefs begin just metres from the shore, allowing you to float effortlessly above a kaleidoscope of colour. The calm waters and exceptional visibility make it easy to appreciate the richness of the marine environment without specialised diving equipment.

Amed

Stretching along Bali’s northeastern coastline, Amed has evolved from a quiet fishing region into one of the island’s most coveted snorkelling and diving destinations. In Amed, the area retains a relaxed ambience, with traditional jukung boats still lining the beach each morning.

What makes Amed so appealing is the accessibility of its underwater world. Coral reefs, marine life and even historic shipwrecks can be found just metres from the shore, making it an ideal destination for both casual snorkellers and experienced divers.

Jemeluk Bay remains one of the area’s most popular sites, thanks to its calm waters and vibrant reef systems. Beneath the surface, snorkellers can encounter colourful coral gardens populated by clownfish, butterflyfish, and countless tropical species. The bay is also home to the well-known underwater temple, a photogenic artificial structure that has become a favourite amongst underwater photographers.

Further along the coastline, Lipah Beach’s Coral Garden offers a similarly rewarding snorkelling experience, whilst the Japanese Shipwreck provides one of Amed’s most fascinating underwater attractions. Resting in shallow water just offshore, the wreck has gradually become enveloped by coral growth, creating an artificial reef teeming with marine life.

As jukung boats transport you to offshore dive sites, divers exploring deeper waters may encounter turtles, reef sharks, and rays. Above the surface, Amed’s slow rhythm and dramatic coastal scenery provide the perfect complement to its underwater wonders.

Watersports Adventures

Often referred to as Bali’s watersports capital, Tanjung Benoa – just north of Nusa Dua – showcases an impressive array of sea-based activities suitable for all ages and levels of adventure. Adrenaline junkies can choose from parasailing, jet skiing, banana boat rides, snorkelling, scuba diving, and the flying fish experience. The sheltered waters provide favourable conditions for these activities throughout much of the year.

At Tanjung Benoa, the ambience here feels distinctively different from Nusa Dua’s polished resort environment. Traditional buildings, local businesses, and long-established operators lend Tanjung Benoa a nostalgic charm that recalls Bali before large-scale tourism transformed much of the island’s southern coastline.