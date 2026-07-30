No one can deny that Bali has become renowned for its beach clubs, with the island’s coastline now lined with some iconic destinations and venues. But there are so many beach clubs in Bali, each with their own distinct experience, that it can be hard to choose which one is the best for you.

From Canggu to Uluwatu, we at NOW! Bali have curated the most worthwhile Bali beach clubs, ensuring a variety of experiences from lively party day clubs to more laid-back, family-friendly venues.

Important to note: for this listing, we have only included venues that are actually on the beach, and have not included pool and cliff clubs. Included in each description are each beach club’s opening times, entry fees and minimum spend (if applicable).

Browse Beach Clubs in Bali by Area

Seminyak

Potato Head Beach Club

KU DE TA

Beach Bar at Alila



Canggu

COMO Beach Club

Finns Beach Club

La Brisa

The Lawn Jimbaran

Sundara



Nusa Dua

Manarai Beach House

Reef Beach Club

Missoni Resort Club







Uluwatu & Ungasan

Sundays Beach Club

Karma Beach Bali

Roosterfish Beach Club

TT Beach Club

White Rock



Gianyar (Keramas)

Komune





Beach Clubs in Seminyak

Potato Head Beach Club

A true icon of Seminyak’s beachfront, Potato Head Beach Club has helped shape Bali’s lifestyle scene since opening in 2010. More than a beach club, it is a destination where design, music, dining and sustainability converge. Its distinctive façade, designed by renowned Indonesian architect Andra Matin using thousands of reclaimed teak window shutters, has become one of Bali’s most recognisable landmarks, now reimagined through Evolving Landscapes, a monumental mural by acclaimed artist Rostarr.

At the heart of the wider Desa Potato Head Complex, the Beach Club centres around an oceanfront infinity pool, expansive lawn and multiple bars, creating an inviting space for leisurely afternoons by the sea. As the sun begins to set, the atmosphere transforms into one of Bali’s most celebrated beachfront gatherings, with a curated music programme, signature cocktails and sweeping Indian Ocean views.

Dining is equally integral to the experience, with an internationally inspired menu showcasing locally sourced ingredients, whilst upstairs, Kaum offers a deeper exploration of Indonesia’s rich culinary heritage. Together with a dynamic calendar of music, art and cultural programming, Potato Head Beach Club continues to redefine what a modern beach club can be.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: Potato Head Beach Club stands out for its iconic, eco-conscious architecture, zero-waste sustainability practices, diverse dining options, laid-back artsy vibe and daily DJ sets rather than intense, all-day party scenes.

Open daily from 10am to 12am. Entry fee of IDR 200,000 from 4pm to 6.30pm. Free entry outside these hours, with plenty of seating without minimum spend. Seating can be reserved online in advance.

Jl. Petitenget No.51B, Seminyak

@potatoheadbali | seminyak.potatohead.co/feast/beach-club

KU DE TA

Pioneering, legendary and iconic: three words that perfectly describe KU DE TA, a Seminyak institution widely recognised as Bali’s original beach club. Long before beach clubs became synonymous with luxury and leisure on the island, KU DE TA set the benchmark for Bali’s beachfront lifestyle.

Blessed with front-row views of Seminyak Beach, KU DE TA’s laidback coastal ambience invites guests to watch the day unfold, from slow mornings and leisurely lunches that stretch into late afternoons and elegant evenings by the sea. More than two decades on, it continues to set the standard, seamlessly blending a sophisticated restaurant with a vibrant beachfront social scene. At its heart is an expansive central lawn, framed by daybeds by an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, while the restaurant wraps elegantly around the space.

At the helm of the kitchen, Chef Jeremy Hunt champions an ingredient-led philosophy, celebrating premium seafood, quality meats and seasonal produce through refined, contemporary cuisine. Breakfast and lunch feature fresh, approachable dishes suited to relaxed beachfront dining, whilst dinner showcases signature plates such as F1 Wagyu MB 6+ Rump Fillet, Seared Yellowfin in Beef Tallow and Angus Chateaubriand Roast. The upstairs SALTLICK restaurant offers a dedicated steakhouse experience that’s well worth a visit.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: Bali’s original beach club, best for iconic sunsets, expertly crafted cocktails, all-day lounging, exceptional dining, and family-friendly events and experiences such as the weekly Sunday Market (10am to 4pm).

Open daily from 8am to 12am. Free entry; booking and minimum spend required for daybeds and sunbeds.

Jl. Kayu Aya No.9, Seminyak

@kudetabali | kudeta.com

The Beach Bar at Alila Seminyak

Suave, laidback and sophisticated, Beach Bar at Alila Seminyak is one of this coastline’s more refined destinations, promising a chic atmosphere, great drinks, service and front row seats to the sun setting over Seminyak Beach.

In true Alila style, guests will dress in their best ‘resort wear’ to suit the atmosphere of this stylish venue, centred in the al-fresco cabana bar that sprawls out towards an open deck. Guests can settle into lounge seats, beanbags or the sunbeds by the neighbouring resort infinity pool. Beach Bar is one of the more understated beach clubs in Bali, where conversations can be enjoyed with mood-setting music in the background, with the ocean breeze flowing in.

The Beach Bar serves light bites, salads, snacks and beachfront comfort food, but of course their drinks menu takes precedence with a good selection of wines (available by glass and bottle), as well as classic and signature cocktails – their ‘Perfect Negroni’ and ‘Aperol Spritz’ are always a favourite. Live music elevates the experience from Thursdays to Sundays; and the resort’s Seasalt restaurant beckons for a post-dinner seafood feast.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: Beach Bar is chic and laidback, best for sunset cocktails and intimate group get-togethers by the beach.



Open from 11am to 10pm daily. Free Entry, and no minimum spend.

Jl. Taman Ganesha Jl. Petitenget No.9A, Seminyak

@alilaseminyak | alilaseminyak.com

Beach Clubs in Canggu

COMO Beach Club

Set within the elegant COMO Uma Canggu, COMO Beach Club offers a refined beachfront retreat where contemporary design meets effortless coastal living. Overlooking the Indian Ocean, the venue enjoys a prime position on Canggu’s volcanic sands, inviting guests to spend the day surfing the waves, unwinding by the oceanfront pool or relaxing on comfortable daybeds beneath the tropical sun.

Dining is a highlight, with a menu that balances fresh regional ingredients with international favourites, complemented by nourishing COMO Shambhala Kitchen creations and wood-fired grill specialties. Signature dishes include the Jimbaran Seafood BBQ, whilst the bar serves barrel-aged cocktails, infused gins and locally inspired creations like the Berry Spice, crafted with Balinese arak and regional spices. Sunday Brunch is a weekly favourite, bringing together leisurely sharing plates, ocean views and brick oven-baked specialties.

Beyond its culinary offering, COMO Beach Club is a lively social hub, hosting live music, themed dining events, wine pairings and seasonal celebrations throughout the year. Families are equally catered for, with complimentary access to Play by COMO for in-house and beach club guests, making it an inviting destination for couples, groups and families alike.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: COMO Beach Club is ideal for those seeking a more sophisticated beachfront experience, combining stylish beachfront dining, wellness-inspired cuisine and relaxed entertainment with the understated luxury synonymous with the COMO brand.

Open daily from 7am to 10pm. Free entry. Booking and minimum spend required for daybeds and pool access.

Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Canggu

@comobeachclub.canggu | comohotels.com/bali

La Brisa

Nestled on the shores of Echo Beach, La Brisa is one of Canggu’s most distinctive beach clubs, celebrated for its rustic design and bohemian coastal charm. Handcrafted almost entirely from reclaimed wood sourced from more than 500 retired Indonesian fishing boats, the venue embraces sustainability while offering panoramic ocean views, swaying palms and a relaxed atmosphere that captures the spirit of Bali’s west coast.

Centred around multiple pools, oceanfront daybeds and cosy corners overlooking the surf, La Brisa is equally suited to sun-soaked afternoons and intimate evenings by the sea. The venue regularly hosts live music, special events and its much-loved Sunday Market, where local artisans, farmers and independent brands gather to showcase Bali’s creative community in a vibrant beachfront setting.

Dining celebrates the island’s bounty, with locally sourced ingredients transformed into fresh seafood dishes, wood-fired pizzas, sharing plates and hearty favourites. Signature creations such as the Char-Grilled Octopus are complemented by tropical cocktails crafted with local ingredients, making La Brisa a favourite for long lunches, sunset drinks and relaxed dinners by the beach.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: Rustic, romantic and effortlessly bohemian, La Brisa is perfect for sunset seekers and anyone wanting to experience Canggu’s creative, community-driven beach club culture in one of Bali’s most photogenic settings.

Open daily from 10am to 11pm. Free entry; booking and minimum spend required for specific seating.

Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Canggu

@labrisabali | labrisa-bali.com

The Lawn Canggu

With its elevated ‘beach shack’ style, The Lawn has secured its place as one of the ‘it’ places on the Canggu beachfront. Founded by Australian Pro Surfer Tai Buddha (Project: Black), this Bali beach club brings surf culture and music into one iconic location.

During the day, The Lawn Canggu has a classic laidback beach club atmosphere, where guests can enjoy lounging on the daybeds, a dip in the infinity swimming pool that looks out over the beach, or head out to surf the slow, ‘longboard waves’ responsible for making Canggu Beach famous. As its name suggests, the beach club’s layout centres on an open lawn space, with shaded dining areas and a bar that don a chic ‘boho’ style – thatched roofs, wooden tables, stone floors. Al naturale. For total beach immersion, beanbags and parasols are available on the sands. At night, The Lawn takes on a new life as a lively music venue, known for hosting many international artists and concerts.

When it comes to food, expect hearty and rustic comfort dishes, from sharing Mezze plates and artisanal pizzas to easy pastas and mains. This is complemented by a healthy selection of refreshments: five wine varieties, craft beers and seltzers, tropical cocktails and more. The upstairs SKOOL restaurant is definitely worth a dinner visit.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: The Lawn Canggu invites a cool, young crowd, attracted by the music and more rustic style and atmosphere. Relaxed during the day, gets livelier come nighttime.

Open from 10am to 10pm (Mon-Thurs), 10am – 11pm (Fri-Sun). Free Entry; booking and minimum spend required for specific seating (starts from IDR 300.000+).

Jl. Pura Dalem, Canggu

@thelawncanggu | projectblack.co/thelawncanggu

Beach Clubs in Jimbaran

Sundara at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

One of Jimbaran Bay’s most coveted addresses is Sundara, the chic beachfront dining and lifestyle venue by Four Seasons Bali. Comprised of a restaurant, bar and lounge, complemented by a leisurely poolside experience, Sundara presents an elevated take on the Bali beach club experience.

The venue’s 57-metre swimming pool following the length of the coastline certainly sets the scene, with cabanas tucked away in privacy and daybeds nestled up the coastal headland. Sundara takes on a slow and sophisticated rhythm during the day, where grazing and sipping under the sun go hand-in-hand with cooling soaks in the pool. Where this beach club truly excels is through its food and beverage offerings, starting with its daily Sundown Social ritual (5pm to 7pm), where fires are lit in the outdoor lounge and the bar serves up signature, sustainable sips like the all-time favourite, ’Kelapa Negroni’ (virgin coconut-oil-washed gin, coconut rum, house aperitivo and sweet vermouth).

The all-day dining at Sundara is defined by modern international cuisine, with an oceanfront barbecue concept inspired by Jimbaran’s beachside grilling traditions – flavours of the ocean, enjoyed by the sea. When night falls, the beach club transforms into a suave dinner venue where Chef de Cuisine David Gavin presents a fire-driven, seven-course degustation menu, and an ocean-inspired Chef’s Table experience.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: Sundara is a beach club for those with a refined palate who want premium dishes to complement their seaside relaxation. The Pink Brunch every Sunday (11.30am – 3pm) is also a weekly highlight, featuring a rosé wine collaboration with Whispering Angel.

Open daily from 11am to 10pm. Free Entry; booking and minimum spend required for specific seating.

Jalan Bukit Permai, Jimbaran

@sundarabali | sundarabali.com

Beach Clubs in Nusa Dua

Manarai Beach House

The cool, stylish Manarai Beach House is one of Nusa Dua’s top daytime destinations. Set in front of the five-star resort, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua, directly on the pristine beachfront, this is a welcoming and all-encompassing beach club great for relaxing and enjoying a more chilled atmosphere.

The beach house features two swimming pools, one in a sheltered, shaded area, and the other basking in the sunshine overlooking the beach. For those looking to settle in for the day, you’ll find a whole range of seating options from private beach huts and cabanas, to beachfront and poolside daybeds. Catering to diners only, Manarai’s indoor restaurant space is its own destination, featuring a dedicated wine shop – with an impressive three-page menu of international wines.

Run by one of Indonesia’s biggest hospitality groups, ISMAYA, the food and beverage offerings at Manarai Beach House are premium quality, with a wide selection of local and international dishes, from Wagyu Satays and Nasi Campur Bali to Steak Frites and Poke Bowls. A Kids Menu positions the beach club as family-friendly as well.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: Best for those looking for a more relaxed beach club experience, with Nusa Dua’s pristine white sand beach a major bonus.

Open daily from 8am to 10pm. Free Entry; booking and minimum spend required for specific seating.

ITDC Tourism Complex, Jl. Nusa Dua Lot N5

@manaraibali | ismaya.com/brands/manarai

Reef Beach Club (Nusa Dua)

Located along the exclusive beachfront of Nusa Dua, Reef Beach Club at The Apurva Kempinski Bali delivers a relaxed, family-friendly beach club experience set amidst tropical gardens and golden sands. The expansive venue is centred around its iconic 42-metre infinity pool, complemented by private cabanas, sun loungers and direct beach access, where guests can enjoy watersports or simply unwind by the ocean.

The culinary offerings celebrate the flavours of the charcoal grill, with premium meats and fresh seafood complemented by favourites such as Linguine al Gamberi, Nasi Goreng Wagyu Beef, Reef Burger, Calamari Fritti and handcrafted pizzas. Pair your meal with one of the beachfront destination’s signature cocktails, from the tropical Natura Symphony to the refreshing Coastal Harmony, for the perfect seaside indulgence.

As day gives way to evening, the atmosphere transforms with beachfront bonfires, live music and a romantic ambience beneath the stars. Whether visiting as a couple, family or friends, Reef Beach Club offers an inviting blend of beachfront leisure, quality dining and laid-back sophistication.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: An exclusive seaside haven for families and groups, Reef Beach Club combines an impressive infinity pool, expansive beachfront setting, excellent barbecue delights and a relaxed atmosphere.

Open daily from 10am to 11pm. Free entry; no minimum spending required.

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan, Nusa Dua

@reefbeachclub | kempinski.com

Beach Clubs in Uluwatu & Ungasan

Sundays Beach Club

Nestled beneath the dramatic limestone cliffs of Ungasan, Sundays Beach Club celebrates the simple pleasures of spending a day by the ocean. Accessed via an inclinator descending the cliff face, guests arrive at a pristine beach of white sand and crystal-clear waters, where the atmosphere is laidback, family-friendly and effortlessly inviting.

Here, the beach takes centre stage. Calm, turquoise waters invite swimming, snorkelling and paddleboarding, whilst comfortable daybeds and bean bags lining the shore encourage hours of uninterrupted relaxation. Unlike many beach clubs where the ocean serves simply as a backdrop, at Sundays it remains the heart of the experience, encouraging guests to spend as much time in the water as they do on shore. As the afternoon drifts into the evening, the atmosphere transforms with golden sunsets, beach bonfires and cocktails by the shore, creating an intimate end to an idyllic day by the sea.

The menu here showcases an all-day international menu, from authentic tacos, tostadas and Japanese temaki hand rolls to flame-grilled skewers from Waatu, alongside hearty burgers, seafood and premium barbecue favourites. The highlight is the Luxe Signature sharing platter, an indulgent spread of A-grade yellowfin tuna, Norwegian salmon nigiri, Japanese oysters, flash-chilled king prawns and other ocean-fresh delicacies, made for sharing by the sea.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: This secluded destination is best for swimming, water activities, oceanfront dining, and sunset beach bonfires with marshmallows.

Open daily from 7.30am to 10pm. Walk-in Daily Beach Pass entry fee applies. Free entry for children under 5. Bookings for VIP Experience required.

Jl. Pantai Sel. Gau Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan

@sundaysbeachclub | sundaysbeachclub.com

Karma Beach Bali

Hidden beneath the dramatic cliffs of Ungasan, Karma Beach is one of Bali’s most exclusive private beach destinations, where barefoot luxury meets laidback coastal living. Accessible via an inclinator, this secluded white-sand cove invites guests to spend the day swimming in pristine waters, relaxing in private gazebos and sunbeds, or enjoying watersports, beachfront spa treatments and family-friendly experiences.

As the day unfolds, the atmosphere shifts naturally from relaxed beach lounging to vibrant sunset sessions, with resident DJs, live music and handcrafted cocktails served against panoramic ocean views. Dining is equally memorable, from wood-fired pizzas and premium grilled specialties prepared on the renowned Komodo Kamado Grill to bold Indian flavours at Samudra Ganesha, where Chef Jeevraj presents authentic dishes inspired by the subcontinent’s diverse regional cuisines.

Evenings continue with cocktails at the beachfront Phoenix Bar and Tiki Bar, regular mixologist collaborations and seafood feasts beneath the stars, making Karma Beach Bali as much a sunset destination as it is a daytime escape.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: Karma Beach pairs a secluded private beach with elevated dining, lively sunset sessions and one of Bali’s most picturesque cliff-fringed settings.

Open daily from 9am to 9pm. Booking and minimum spend required for specific seating, daybeds and cabanas.

Jl. Villa Kandara, Kuta Selatan, Ungasan

@karmabeachclubs | karmagroup.com/karma-beach

Roosterfish Beach Club (Pandawa)

For those looking for family-friendly beach clubs in Bali, Roosterfish is definitely a top choice. Nestled along the shores of Pandawa Beach (15-minute drive from Nusa Dua), this is a venue designed for leisurely days under the sun, for all ages.

What sets Roosterfish apart is its spaciousness, with grass lawns spreading from the main restaurant, an al-fresco bamboo-built structure, which opens up to the oversized pool lined with daybeds and private bamboo cabanas in the greenery. Ensconced by the coastal greenery of the area, with direct access onto the white sands of Pandawa Beach, the venue is the epitome of a tropical destination. The beach club comes complete with play areas for younger guests too, ensuring everyone will enjoy themselves.

As an extension of Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, the food and drinks offerings are five-star. There’s plenty of seafood, from the Jimbaran Seafood Platter (medley of ocean grilled delights), to the fresh Gohu Tuna Tostada. They take their meat seriously too, with Australian Wagyu steaks on offer, alongside Indonesian comfort favourites, burgers, pizzas and plenty of beachside snacks. The drinks menu encourages tropical sipping, with classic holiday cocktails to refreshing jugs of sangria, or Pandawa-inspired creations – these are best enjoyed at the expansive swim-up bar, always a popular spot at the beach club.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: for the ultimate family day by the beach, head over on Sundays for the Family Seaside Brunch (11am to 3pm), complete with kids activities and a family foam party, then enjoy post-brunch relaxation by the pool.

Open daily from 10am to 8pm. Free Entry; booking and minimum spend required for specific seating/suites (starts from IDR 500.000+).

JI. Pantai Pandawa, Kuta Selatan

@roosterfishbeachclub | roosterfishbeachclub.com

Tropical Temptation Beach Club (Ungasan)

An all-day destination lining the white sand shores of Melasti Beach, Tropical Temptation Beach Club brings music, sunshine and hospitality together in one impressive location. This one of the adults-only beach clubs in Bali.

With two distinct infinity pools and spread across two levels, the beach club presents an array of unique spaces, from leisurely lagoon day beds, first-floor hammock beds to an elevated VVIP party deck. On the far side of the beach club is Svaha Spa Melasti, for those looking for some midday, beachfront wellness treatments.

TT Beach Club, as it’s sometimes called, is a popular destination for groups and celebrations, and the menu reflects this too. Their signatures are lavish platters (Seafood BBQ, Tapas or Grilled Meats), with more indulgent large plates, including a Bloody Mary Lobster dish. Premium Japanese fare is also a major food offering here, with fusion sushi rolls and yakitori bites available. As a party-forward venue, DJs keep this beach club at a high energy, with daily themed happenings to keep guests entertained –– the drinks menu presents premium bottle service and promotions to keep that party vibe going.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: As an entertainment venue with great sunset views, this is a beach club best for celebrations with groups and friends.

Open daily from 10am to 9pm. First Drink Charge applies (IDR 250.000), with bookings and minimum spend required for specific seating.

Melasti Beach 88, Uluwatu, Ungasan

@tropicaltemptation | ttbeach.club

White Rock Beach Club (Ungasan)

This expansive beach club is a one-stop shop, a destination that has it all: day club, dining, spa and wellness, events, music and much more. White Rock Beach Club sprawls an impressive 7,500 square metres of shoreline at Melasti Beach.

This is a multi-layered destination, featuring a whole range of areas and experiences from casual day lounging to total VIP services. Two infinity pools run the length of White Rock, and separate sections host their own unique experience: lagoon daybeds for instant pool access, sunset lounge for relaxed drinks, as well as their VIP Cabana and ten epic ‘Party Suites’ which promise privacy and luxury for groups. Going beyond the usual beach club offerings, White Rock has its own Spa & Wellness centre , offering rejuvenating treatments and massages.

Dining and bar areas stretch the length of the venue too, with a wide-ranging menu of elevated Asian and Western dishes, including premium Tomahawk steak, seafood platters, Japanese oysters; and of course more everyday pizzas, pasta, rice and meat dishes. White Rock’s drinks selection is very complete, with top-shelf spirits and wines and crafted cocktails.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: this is a music and DJ-centred venue, best for celebrations and parties. We suggest getting a group together and booking a Party Suite for extra comfort and privacy.

Open daily from 10am to 10pm. Free Entry; booking and minimum spend required for specific seating/suites (starts from IDR 500.000+).

Pantai Melasti, Ungasan

@whiterockbeachclub | whiterockbali.com

Gianyar

KOMUNE Beach Club Bali

Located on the black sands of Keramas Beach in Gianyar, KOMUNE Bali has earned a reputation as one of the most distinctive beach clubs in Bali, where surf culture, wellness and family-friendly hospitality come together in one beachfront destination. Overlooking one of Bali’s most consistent right-hand reef breaks, it has long been a favourite gathering place for surfers and spectators alike.

The atmosphere shifts effortlessly throughout the day. Mornings begin with healthy breakfasts and ocean views, whilst afternoons revolve around the beachfront pool, relaxed lunches and watching surfers carve across the waves just metres from shore. As evening approaches, the venue transforms into a lively social hub, with regular live music, themed events and a welcoming atmosphere that appeals equally to couples, families and groups of friends.

The menu reflects KOMUNE’s balanced philosophy, offering everything from nourishing smoothie bowls, fresh salads and poke bowls to gourmet burgers, wood-fired pizzas and Indonesian favourites. Sustainability and locally sourced ingredients are central to the kitchen, complemented by fresh juices, craft cocktails and a well-curated drinks selection.

Our NOW! Bali two-cents: One of Bali’s best beach clubs for surfers, active travellers and families, with front-row seats to world-class waves, a relaxed east coast atmosphere, wholesome dining, regular live entertainment and plenty of space for children to enjoy.