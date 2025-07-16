Bali’s art industry continues to develop as Satya Djaya Raya Foundation officially launches Ubud Art Ground (UAG), a brand-new arts and culture platform in Ubud, designed as a space where traditional roots and contemporary expression can converge.

For its inaugural exhibition, UAG presents a cross-cultural exhibition entitled “Parallels: Legacies in Flux”, curated by Farah Wardani (Indonesia) and Professor Qiu Ting (China), running from 11 July to 10 August 2025 at Gudang Kayu, Batu Kurung Estate. The debut exhibition showcases over 70 artists from Bali and China, who collectively explore and interpret their respective visual cultural heritages within the framework of the contemporary world.

Ubud Art Ground is located in the Batu Karang Estate area of Kedewatan, Ubud, an expansive 5,000 sqm creative development area with a long-term vision of creating a 2,000 sqm arts centre. Initial activities will be centred in Gudang Kayu, a modular exhibition space that also acts as an activation space and idea laboratory, which will eventually lead up to the full launch of the UAG arts centre.

UAG exists as a space to foster long-term cross-cultural and cross-generational collaborations, create an inclusive and sustainable arts ecosystem, and become a hub to exchange artistic thoughts and practices. In the long run, Batu Kurung Estate will host artist residencies, and curatorial programs, and inclusive and sustainable regional educational forums.

“Ubud Art Ground is not just an art space, but an ecosystem of dialogue that connects artists, thinkers, and the community in a space interconnected by tradition and courageous expression. Through this initiative, we hope to present a vibrant, reflective, and impactful art experience that spans generations and cultures,” explained Yuanita Sawitri, Director of Ubud Art Ground.

With “Legacies in Flux” as the overarching theme, the exhibition explores how two cultures, Bali and China, navigate the changing times through approaches that both honour and reconstruct their artistic heritage. The exhibition is divided into two main sections – Legacies in Flux: Bali and Legacies in Flux: China.

Legacies in Flux: Bali

Curated by Farah Wardani, this exhibition showcases 51 Balinese artists exhibiting their works, including Agung Pramana, Agus Mediana Adiputra, Anak Agung Gede Raka Puja, Aris Sarmanta, Budi Agung Kuswara, Dewa Made Johana, Eka Mardiys, Eka Sutha, Gusti Ngurah Agung Dalem Diatmika, I Dewa Nyoman Jati, I Dewa Putu Bedil, I Dewa Putu Mokoh, I Gede Sukarya, I Gusti Agung Galuh, I Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih, I Gusti Made Deblog, I Ketut Ginarsa, I Ketut Kasta, I Made Agus Darmika, I Made Arya Palguna, I Made Aswino Aji, I Made Djirna, I Made Suarimbawa, I Nyoman Gunarsa, I Nyoman Lesug, I Nyoman Londo, I Wayan Sika, I Wayan Taweng, I Wayan Tohjiwa, Ida Bagus Putu Sena, Jemana Murti, Kemalezedine, Ketut Soki, Ketut Suwidiarta, Sathya Viku’s pigtail, Made Gede Putra, Made Griyawan, Made Wianta, Made Wiradana, Mangku Mura, Mangku Muriati, Mia Diwasasri, Ni Luh Pangestu, Ni Nyoman Sani, Nyoman Darmawan, Satya Cipta, Valasara, Wayan Danu, Wayan Upadana.

The exhibition is divided into sections with five distinct curatorial approaches:

Prelude: A Master’s Touch

Prelude: A Master’s Touch displays an outdoor installation masterpiece by maestro I Made Djirna, entitled ‘Numpang Lewat – Berkelanjutan/Transient Continuous’, which reflects the Gudang Kayu area, an actual former wood warehouse.

Continuum

Continuum features diverse works on the legacy and changes of Balinese society from various generations of Balinese artists.

Spectrum

Spectrum spotlights the works by a group of contemporary artists who interpret tradition with their unique individuality and context.

Tradition Today

Tradition Today highlights the diverse works by several artists of the new generation who interpret tradition with a modern approach.

Legacies in Flux: A Timeline

Legacies in Flux: A Timeline features artworks by various Balinese traditional virtuosos with a timeline of art history.

“Through this exhibition, we are not only showcasing works, but also opening a conversation: about legacy, societal change, and innovation in art grounded in tradition,” shared Farah Wardani.

Legacies in Flux: China

“Legacies in Flux: China” is curated by Professor Qiu Ting, Dean of the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA), Beijing. This section brings over the work of 20 artists from CAFA, who explore the continuation of the Guohua (ink painting) technique in contemporary media and narratives. CAFA also presents 33 additional works by the principal lecturers, Indonesian delegate artists, and artists receiving scholarships from the Lie Siong Tay Charitable Foundation.

The CAFA artists exhibiting their work at UAG include Lin Mao, Tang Yongli, Qiu Ting, Xie Qing, Zhang Meng, Bian Kai, Wang Hongzhou, Wu Changpu, Peng Jinhui, Li Yixuan, Fan Lingchao, Qiu Yuefu, Yao Lejin, Liang Chenyi, Fu Yunfei, Zhang Dingyou, Cheng Shihao, Wang Zha, Tian Shengrong, Zhu Ruichen, and Jia Tianxue.

“The collaboration between CAFA and UAG is a cross-cultural space that brings together two great Asian visual traditions. This exhibition encourages a younger generation of artists to reread heritage in new ways that are relevant to the present,” said Professor Qiu Ting.

UAG’s public programmes include curatorial and educational tours, forums and discussions on “Contemporary Translations of Traditional Art”, workshops, artisan markets, and cultural performances.

Running from 11 July to 10 August 2025, Ubud Art Ground is free-entry and open daily from 10 AM to 6 PM, while the closing event will be held on 9 August 2025 at 1 PM.

