On the tranquil shores of Nusa Dua, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort stands out as one of Bali’s beloved family-friendly accommodations, offering a balance of luxury and child-friendly experiences. The resort is not only a lavish retreat for adults but a vibrant playground where each family member can enjoy a taste of paradise.

Upon arrival, the resort embraces families with open arms, starting with dedicated welcome amenities and complimentary stays for children under 12. The Kids Villa is an oasis for younger guests aged 0-12, offering supervised activities such as arts and crafts, treasure hunts, and cultural Balinese experiences to keep them engaged and entertained, allowing parents to enjoy a well-deserved time to unwind by the stunning lagoon pool or rejuvenate with a spa treatment.

Meanwhile, the accommodations are thoughtfully designed with families in mind, presenting spacious rooms and suites with direct pool access options, ensuring both comfort and convenience. The dining experiences also cater to guests of all ages, with kid-friendly menus and delightful surprises available at Cucina Restaurant, including a cotton candy and chocolate fondue station.

Its acclaimed Sunday Brunch is a particular highlight, famed for its vast range of Italian, Spanish, French, and Asian delicacies, complemented by live music and a magician act, ensuring entertainment for guests of all ages. Brunch guests can enjoy free access to the resort’s pool for an extended day of leisure. The resort’s expansive grounds, private beach access, and family-friendly swimming pools provide boundless opportunities for memorable moments with your loved ones.

Seamlessly blending refined French elegance with Balinese warmth, the resort creates an ambience where luxury effortlessly coexists with the joyful chaos of family holidays – a testament to the fact that a truly luxurious getaway can indeed be a perfect family adventure.

+62 361 849 2888

@sofitelbalinusadua

sofitelbalinusadua.com