A new oasis for holistic wellness in Bali emerges as The Bali Eden officially opens its doors in July 2025. This transformative haven seamlessly blends advanced biohacking innovations with age-old Balinese healing traditions, offering wellness-seeking travellers a unique destination for deep rejuvenation of mind, body, and spirit.

Nestled amidst the lush landscapes and tranquil atmosphere of Ubud, Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort unveils its latest expansion with the launch of The Bali Eden. This milestone marks a significant evolution in the resort’s offerings, including Arana Spa, The Health Suite, The Bali Eden Gym, and Recovery Facilities.

The retreat represents the realisation of a vision to create a space where ancient wisdom and modern science converge to complete wellbeing. The Bali Eden reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to global healing practices and sustainable living. This deep-rooted philosophy enhances a holistic wellness approach that + harmoniously unites Balinese traditions with cutting-edge therapies and compassionate care.

Grounded in the belief that true wellness arises from the alignment of mind, body, and spirit, The Bali Edge offers a comprehensive path to health that fosters both inner balance and outer vitality – an ethos that permeates every element of the guest experience.

Embracing the Usadha Bali Philosophy at Arana Spa

The pride and joy of The Bali Eden’s wellness offerings is the Arana Spa, a sacred space named after one of the sixteen heavens (Kalpa) in Balinese tradition, symbolising purity and spiritual elevation. This tranquil oasis channels Bali’s natural energy and healing spirit, offering guests a deeply restorative experience rooted in centuries-old wisdom.

Arana Spa features two Signature Treatments: the Lanang Istri Ritual – a 180-minute romantic and immersive experience for couples; and the Meapun Massage – a 60-minute therapy using traditional Balinese techniques. Treatments incorporate handcrafted Signature Oils made from the herbs grown in the resort’s garden and infused with coconut oil through a traditional cold-press process lasting one week.

Guests can fully immerse themselves in this healing journey within two single and three couples’ treatment rooms, each thoughtfully designed for spaciousness and tranquillity. The spa also includes the Salon & Beauty Corner, offering holistic care and nail treatments using Lazartigue, a French botanical haircare brand known for its clean, vegan formulas. For facial care, the spa partners with Niance, a luxurious vegan skincare line renowned for high-performance treatments aligned with ethical beauty values.

At the heart of the spa is Pawon Ramu, the in-house natural apothecary, where all herbal remedies and oils are freshly prepared with care and intention, ensuring the highest standards of quality and effectiveness in every treatment.

State-of-the-Art Regenerative Therapy at The Health Suite

Central to The Bali Eden’s forward-thinking approach to wellness is The Health Suite, a purpose-built facility dedicated to advanced regenerative therapies. This state-of-the-art centre represents the perfect fusion of science-backed modalities and soulful healing, offering treatments designed to support cellular repair, boost energy and immunity, and promote long-term vitality.

Available therapies include Cryotherapy – full-body exposure to extreme cold, helping reduce inflammation, accelerate recover, and stimulate metabolism; Salt Therapy – halotherapy sessions in a room infused with pharmaceutical-grade salt particles to support respiratory health, soothe the skin, and reduce inflammation; Red Light Therapy – use of low-level red or near-infrared light to enhance cellular energy, improve skin health, and speed up healing; Live O2 Oxygen Therapy – oxygen-enhanced exercise sessions that optimise cellular performance, increase stamina, and aid recovery; IV Drips – customised intravenous infusions of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants for optimal absorption and therapeutic benefit; and Stem Cell – advanced regenerative treatment harnessing the body’s own healing mechanisms to repair tissue, reduce inflammation, and support longevity.

Each treatment is administered under the guidance of certified doctors and wellness experts, who design personalised protocols based on thorough health assessments. This medical-grade approach ensures treatments are safe, effective, and tailored to individual goals.

The Full Physical Wellness Experience Through Movement and Recovery

The Bali Eden Gym is designed for movement in its most conscious form, providing an inspiring, nature-infused space where fitness becomes a mindful practice rather than just a workout. The gym features floor-to-ceiling windows that grant guests stunning views of the verdant gardens. Equipped with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment, the gym is ideal for both beginners and avid fitness enthusiasts. The gym also has a dedicated CrossFit and functional training zone for high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and mobility and agility workouts, all under the supervision of expert trainers.

Additionally, The Bali Eden showcases Recovery Facilities designed to restore balance to the nervous system, reduce inflammation, and promote deep healing. These facilities include the Contrast Therapy Pool, Steam Room, Infrared and Traditional Sauna, and The Bali Bath House.

Nourishment Through Nature’s Palette at Spice of Eden

Spice of Eden is a vibrant plant-based restaurant at The Bali Eden set amidst tropical gardens and overlooking the main pool, serving as a space where food is both healing and nourishing. Drawing inspiration from Balinese heritage, the menu emphasises the medicinal power of traditional spices and locally sourced organic ingredients.

The diverse, globally inspired menu includes vibrant salads, wholesome bowls, plant-based pizzas, healthy desserts, and a variety of therapeutic beverages like house-made kombucha, tropical smoothies, and traditional Balinese herbal tonics (Loloh).

With seating for 150, dining spaces range from air-conditioned rooms to a poolside deck, sunken bar, fire pit lounge, and semi-outdoor areas. The restaurant integrates closely with the resort’s wellness programmes, ensuring meals align with individual health goals.

Open daily from sunrise to sunset, Spice of Eden welcomes both resort guests and day visitors to enjoy mindful, flavourful dining that supports physical and emotional well-being.

An All-Encompassing Wellness Journey

The Bali Eden offers a fully integrated, holistic approach to wellness, treating health as a synergy of mind, body, spirit, and connection to nature. Rather than isolated treatments, the resort provides a personalised, immersive experience where every element complements the others.

A wellness journey typically begins with a consultation to tailor a program to individual needs. Guests might start with yoga overlooking rice terraces, enjoy a nutrient-rich breakfast at Spice of Eden, and follow with regenerative therapies like red light sessions or IV nutrient drips. Traditional Balinese treatments at Arana Spa further support the body’s healing.

Key focus areas include Mind – meditation, mindfulness, and stress reduction; Body – movement, nutrition, and advanced physical therapies; Spirit – Balinese ceremonies and energy practices for deeper connection; and Nature – outdoor experiences that promote reconnection with the earth.

Additional offerings include time in The Bali Bath House, nutrition consultations, and evening practices like sunset meditation or gentle yoga. Throughout the experience, guests are supported by a caring, expert team dedicated to nurturing holistic well-being.

The launch of The Bali Eden represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of wellness tourism in Bali and beyond. By seamlessly uniting time-honoured traditions with modern scientific innovation, the resort introduces a distinctive approach to well-being, one that appeals to today’s discerning wellness travellers who value both authenticity and proven results in their healing experiences.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3906 144 or visit thebalieden.com

The Bali Eden

Jl. Cempaka, Banjar Kumbuh, Mas, Kecamatan Ubud

+62 811 3906 144

@thebalieden

thebalieden.com