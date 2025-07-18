Set inside an expansive 3,500 square metres space, AeroXSpace Adventure is an immersive indoor adventure park that the whole family can dive into. The fully air-conditioned is an imaginative, space-themed universe, boasting 25 exhilarating attractions set across multiple levels.

An entire galaxy of adventure invites visitors to climb, slide and soar through various rides, stimulating thrilling intergalactic experiences at AeroXSpace Adventure. Glide through the air on the 100m Space Coaster ride, like flying through space, or simulate free-fall sensations on the Launch Pad Slides, a first in Indonesia. Defy gravity at AeroXCourt and AeroXSlam, a futuristic air-cushioned sports arena which elevates your average game of basketball, dodgeball or football; or take lunar leaps with the themed trampoline arenas of Space Jumpers and AeroXJumpers.

The real daredevils and brave adventurers can test their mettle on the Stellar Ropes Course and Galactic Climbing wall, or test their agility through the epic Space Warrior obstacle course. On top of the action-packed fun, each attraction is an opportunity to master physical skills, balance and confidence.

Whilst designed for young visitors, parents will certainly get a thrill inside this epic space park too. The park caters to a range of ages, with the children aged eight and above free to explore independently, whilst those under the age of six have a dedicated Toddler Space.

Other unique experiences available include the 360 VR Flying Cinema and a dedicated Arcade Space; and of course, safety and accessibility are core to the operations at AeroXSpace.

When it’s time to rest and recharge, AeroXSpace’s two dining venues make for a perfect interplanetary pitstop: the Galaxy Lounge, serving casual Asian and Western comfort food, and the Luna Lounge, a relaxed and refined second-floor space softly lit by a giant glowing moon. Importantly, Luna Lounge also features CCTV monitors for parents to keep an eye on their adventuring astronauts from afar, allowing kids to play independently with parents enjoying peace of mind.

Age range: All ages (some rides have minimum height requirements)

Opening hours: 9 AM to 9 PM daily

Price: IDR 150,000 for KTP/KITAS or IDR 375,000 for international visitors

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 878 1699 1999 or visit aeroxspace.id

AeroXSpace Adventure

Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai No.999, Sidakarya, Denpasar Selatan

+62 878 1699 1999

@aeroxspace.adventure

aeroxspace.id