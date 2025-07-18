Hidden away from the chaos of Uluwatu’s ever-growing nightlife scene, a quiet and intimate cocktail bar emerges: introducing NOTTE. This new destination is catered towards those seeking a more laid-back, slower kind of night in Uluwatu, offering something simple yet rare: a space to pause, engage in conversations, and indulge in cocktails made with passion.

NOTTE draws inspiration from slow coffee bars, where each cup is brewed with attention and precision, taking this very same approach and applying it to its cocktails. At NOTTE, guests are invited to come in, settle down, and request the bartenders to fashion whatever it is you feel like imbibing on – concoct whatever your preference is right there and then, without any shortcuts.

Here, it’s not about the theatrics found at plenty of establishments today. The menu is simple, unpretentious, and not overwhelming. There’s no blaring loud music – just a small, classy space with moody dim lighting, vintage Italian touches, and jazz and blues in the background. The space gives off an atmosphere reminiscent of those you’ll find in Ginza, Tokyo: warm, understated, and welcoming.

Behind the bar is Head Bartender, Taketo Utsunomiya, who brings a quiet precision to every drink he makes. Whether patrons opt to go for the classics or the house signatures, many prefer a bespoke cocktail built around their mood or preferences. Every ingredient is explained, and every step is deliberate.

“The idea was to create a bar that feels like a gentle light at night. Somewhere people can come to take it easy after a long day in the sun,” said Taketo Utsunomiya.

The name ‘NOTTE’ embodies the epitome of nighttime: still, calm, and quietly comforting. The lighting is low, the pace unhurried, and the space beckons you to linger. NOTTE has no DJs or live acts, simply a room that allows the cocktails and the moment to speak for itself.

Since its opening, NOTTE has seen a mix of locals, travellers, and industry people seeking something more grounded than the typical Bali nightlife. With no major events planned just yet, NOTTE is focused on refining the experience and staying true to their ‘slower pace’ ethos. NOTTE isn’t chasing trends or volume; they simply strive to provide those who seek a quieter place to enjoy exquisite, bespoke drinks in a relaxed ambience and enjoy the night.

NOTTE is open daily from 5 PM to 1 AM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 819 3771 1392 or follow their Instagram at @notte.bali

NOTTE Bali

Jl. Labuansait No.39, Pecatu

+62 819 3771 1392

@notte.bali