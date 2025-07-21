Spearheaded by Chef Syrco Bakker, Syrco BASÈ reintroduces its creative soul, formerly known simply as KU. Now reopened as KU Culinary Atelier, an independent dining restaurant tucked amidst the lush grounds of Syrco BASÈ.

The reconceptualised KU Culinary Atelier is more than just a name change; it represents an evolution that reflects a deeper focus on intuitive cooking, conscious dining, and intimate, sensory-driven experiences.

Drawing upon the French word atelier, meaning “workshop”, KU Culinary Atelier encapsulates a space of innovation and refinement, where technique meets emotion, and each dish is a narrative of land, people, and purpose. The venue is the creative heart of the Syrco BASÈ, where the culinary artisans behind the concept slow down, pay attention, and explore what food can truly become when approached with intention and respect.

The space accommodates just 12 seats and an 11-serving menu, showcasing multiple preparations per course that deliver an immersive dining experience to guests. Each dish is crafted and plated mere steps away from guests, breaking the boundaries between kitchen and table, chef, and diner. This transparent format nurtures a deeper connection to the ingredients, their story, the artisans, growers, and fishers who made it possible.

This transformation arrives in the wake of increasing recognition, after the venue was recently highlighted during Ubud Food Festival 2025, with two Four Hand Dinners featuring Chef Syrco with Chef Keving Wong (Seroja, Singapore) and Chef Vallian Gunawan (Kindling, Jakarta), each delivering a soulful, live-prepared journey shaped by memory, culture, and technique.

Whether you’re searching for a great place to dine in Ubud or a deep exploration of taste and texture, KU Culinary Atelier promises a grounded, thoughtful, and intimate encounter with gastronomy.

Open every Wednesday to Saturday from 6 PM to 12 AM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 822 2712 2250 or follow their official Instagram @kuculinaryatelier

Jl. Sri Wedari No. 72, Ubud

+62 822 2712 2250

@kuculinaryatelier

syrcobase.com