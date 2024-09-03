Thrill-seeking families searching for a new destination for active fun will be ecstatic with the opening of AeroXSpace, the island’s largest indoor adventure park. The new establishment is committed to delivering the most exciting, imaginative and endless fun experiences for families.

Located on the main artery bypass of Sanur, the space-themed adventure park spans an expansive 3,500 sqm space within a 6,000 sqm plot. The fully air-conditioned park boasts 26 exhilarating multilevel attractions that adhere to the highest international safety protocols. AeroXSpace is designed to spark imagination, inspire an active lifestyle, and positively impact the mental and physical well-being of all its visitors in today’s technology-dominated era

Catering to all ages, children aged eight and above can fully immerse in the captivating world of the park and its attractions. From the Galactic Climbing to the Stellar Rope Course, Space Warrior to Supernova Slides, the mix of its eclectic attractions and vivid lighting create an adrenaline-fueled physical sensory experience. Here, gravity takes a backseat to the thrill of exploration, where visitors can challenge their limits, soar to new heights and cultivate a fearless mindset.

Featuring several attractions that are the first of their kind in Indonesia, highlights include the gravity-defying Launch Pad slide; the multifunctional air-filled AeroXCourt; and the 100-metre-long, soaring Space Coaster.

The park also has a Toddler Space for younger explorers aged seven and under, the Galaxy Lounge food court, the second-floor Luna Lounge, and three dedicated party rooms accommodating 10 to 120 guests.

Open daily from 9am to 9pm, prices start from IDR 150,000 for KTP and KITAS holders, and IDR 175,000 for foreign visitors.

For more information, please contact +62 878 1699 1999 or visit aeroxspace.id

AeroXSpace Adventure

Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai No.999, Sidakarya

+62 878 1699 1999

@aeroxspace.adventure

aeroxspace.id