Bali Island School (BIS) continues to make strides in its commitment to exceptional education and sustainability. This year, the school played a significant role in the Maybank Marathon Bali 2024 by actively participating in the event’s sustainability initiatives. The school’s involvement highlights its dedication to creating meaningful change and fostering global awareness among the younger generation.

At the heart of their participation, Bali Island School introduced 18 of its secondary students as Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Heroes. These students led an engaging 90-minute interactive session at the Bali United Training Center on 24 August 2024, where they shared their knowledge on global issues with 50 elementary students from Gianyar, ranging from grades 4 to 6. This exchange provided a valuable platform for the young participants to gain insights into how they can contribute to sustainability in their daily lives.

In addition to these educational efforts, Bali Island School also made a significant contribution to SDG #4—Quality Education. The school donated approximately 125 books to representatives from 25 state schools across Gianyar, reinforcing its commitment to a world-class education that begins within the community and is enhanced through knowledge sharing.

Ms Brianna Roberts, the Creativity, Activity, and Service (CAS) Coordinator at BIS, expressed the profound impact the event had on the students: “Being involved in this event has had a major impact on all the students. They had the opportunity to develop leadership skills and use their knowledge to impact the local community. It was a great day of connection, inspiration, and change-making that empowered all students to take action.”

Bali Island School’s involvement in the Maybank Marathon Bali 2024 is a clear demonstration of its ongoing dedication to fostering a more sustainable future, both within the school and in the broader community. As the school continues to lead by example, it sets a high standard for educational institutions striving to make a positive difference in the world.

Bali Island School

Jalan Danau Buyan IV No. 15. Sanur, Denpasar, Bali – 80228

+62 361 288 770

baliinternationalschool.com