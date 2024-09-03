Embark on Immersive Cultural Experiences at AYANA Bali

For globetrotting xenophiles with a keen interest in discovering the rich cultural heritage of Bali, the sprawling 90-hectare AYANA Bali resort shouldn’t be overlooked as a destination where one can embark on unforgettable cultural experiences.

Resting on the dramatic Jimbaran cliffside, AYANA Bali exemplifies a profound respect for Balinese culture, celebrating the region’s intricate craftsmanship, boundless creativity, and culinary marvels. AYANA Bali welcomes guests to delve deep into the island’s beauty and vibrant heritage with unique experiences like a visit to the SAKA Museum and Kampoeng Bali.

Centred solely on Balinese history, culture, philosophy and creativity, the resort’s sophisticated museum stands majestically above the surrounding tropical gardens, catching the attention of all who enter the resort. Opened in 2024, the SAKA Museum has already gained recognition, being featured in TIME’s esteemed World’s Greatest Places 2024 as one of the Places to Visit.

With a commitment to preserving and promoting Bali’s colourful legacy, SAKA’s inaugural exhibition, entitled “Walking Among Giants”, showcases the iconic ‘ogoh-ogoh’ effigies from Nyepi (Bali’s “Day of Silence”). Museum visitors can expect even more cultural showcases where future exhibits at SAKA will delve into the UNESCO-recognised ‘subak’ water management system, as well as a contemporary light and sound interpretation of the Nyepi traditions.

Moreover, complement your cultural discovery with a visit to Kampoeng Bali, located nearby and accessible via AYANA’s tram. Kampoeng Bali provides an exclusive glimpse into Balinese life through a sumptuous buffet of local cuisine exquisitely prepared in traditional outdoor kitchens. Guests can not only indulge in tantalising culinary offerings but also enjoy enchanting cultural performances, including a sunset ceremony, the Kecak dance, and fire dances.

SAKA Museum is free to AYANA Bali hotel guests, while public visitors can purchase tickets from their website. For more information follow their Instagram or visit sakamuseum.org

Kampoeng Bali operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with additional openings during the full moon. Reservations can be made via WhatsApp at +62 811 3811 7690 or email to fb.reservation.bali@ayana.com

AYANA Bali

Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera, Jimbaran

+62 811 3811 7690

@ayanaresort

ayana.com