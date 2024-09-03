Alila Ubud Offers Hands-On Farming Activity

Nestled on a verdant valley’s edge, Alila Ubud is offering guests an immersive journey into Bali’s timeless landscape with a hands-on farming programme. The activity allows guests to delve deeper into the island’s rich agricultural heritage and form a profound connection with the island’s spirit.

Alila Ubud is a serene gateway through Bali’s heartland, where the unspoiled beauty of its surroundings mirrors the purity of its culture. Here, the essence of agrarian life unravels before your very eyes as farmers engage in the time-honoured cycle of planting and harvesting, giving you a rare glimpse into the traditions that define the soul of the island.

Start your day with a peaceful stroll through the rice paddies and learn about Bali’s unique subak irrigation system , the ancient cooperative water management system. Subak is not only key to the island’s rice cultivation but embodies the harmonious relationship between the people, the environment, and spiritual beliefs. This is followed by a traditional Balinese breakfast, charmingly presented in a picnic setting.

The experience extends as you step into the fields guided by local farmers and participate in the age-old practice of rice planting. With the mud beneath your feet, you become part of the land’s living history, creating a deeper connection with the island’s long-lasting customs. Following this, rest under the shade as you replenish with freshly picked young coconut.

The activity concludes with a traditional picnic lunch and a revitalising treatment at SPA Alila. Inspired by the nurturing massages once given by farmers’ wives, the soothing treatment will leave you feeling refreshed and attuned to the gentle rhythms of Bali’s countryside.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 975 963 or email ubud@alilahotels.com

