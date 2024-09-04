Sundara has long been a popular pastime haunt for sun-chasing leisure seekers, especially beloved for its Sunday Brunch experience. The iconic Jimbaran destination has recently introduced its revamped brunch offering with Love at the Beach Sunday Brunch.

Every Sunday from 11am to 3pm, discover the new Sunday Brunch menu carefully curated by Chef de Cuisine, David Gavin. The revamped menu seamlessly combines Jimbaran’s signature beach barbecue culture with haute cuisine, delivering guests an exquisite culinary experience.

Savour in the sumptuous brunch offerings with several highlights, including the barbecued octopus, grilled king prawns, à la minute ‘Catch of the Day’, coconut crab salad, king river wagyu flank steak, and the chef’s signature Mille-Feuille dessert. Complement your meal with Sundara’s invigorating sustainable cocktails as you soak in the magnificence and serenity of Sundara and Jimbaran’s golden sunsets.

Enjoy an extra touch of opulence with the two-tier chilled seafood platter, serving up an assortment of poached lobster, tiger prawns, crayfish, scallop crudo, coffee wood smoked salmon, line-caught tuna tartar, steamed clams, and Lombok seaweed.

The indulgence extends beyond the brunch as guests are welcomed to unwind with complimentary cabana use and water sports activities including catamaran, kayaking or bodyboarding at Coconut Grove. Parents can enjoy poolside downtime at Bali’s longest beachfront pool as the little ones are well-tended to at the resort-based Umah Rare Kids’ Club a short buggy ride away from Sundara.

Love at The Beach Sunday Brunch is priced at IDR 950,000++ (adults) and IDR 475,000++ (teens aged 13-17), while the Premium Brunch with Seafood Platter is priced at IDR 1,250,000++. To find out more about the brunch, click here!

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 701 012 or email sundarabali@fourseasons.com

Sundara

Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

+62 361 701 012

@sundarabali

sundarabali.com