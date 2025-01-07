Travellers looking to begin the New Year focused on healthy living and holistic wellness can discover an exquisite retreat amidst the charming outskirts of Ubud’s hillside. Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort is a progressive health and wellness retreat that provides relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being in a serene environment.

Nestled in Bali’s cultural and spiritual hub of Ubud in the village of Mas, Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort makes for an idyllic escape for discerning travellers in search of a premier resort experience blessed with a breathtaking and exclusive environment. Beautifully designed with high attention to detail, the resort boasts a seamless marriage of traditional Balinese architecture with contemporary designs. The resort showcases sleek and modern interiors, combined with stunning intricate designs that highlight the culture and heritage of the island.

The resort houses 27 beautifully appointed rooms and villas thoughtfully designed to embrace the natural surroundings, including 24 Grand Deluxe rooms and 3 Prestige Pool Villas. In this issue’s Room Raider, we take you to the luxurious comfort of the Grand Deluxe room, which offers the choice of terrace paddy, terrace garden or balcony garden views.

Walking into the cosy 45sqm space, guests will be welcomed with the room’s warm ambience and elegant interiors, accentuated by the unique touches of its décor that convey the history and culture of the surrounding village. The fully equipped room includes a sofa, two wardrobes, a working desk, and a plush king-sized bed, complete with cutting-edge technological features including an iPad and IDD phone, a mounted 43-inch flat-screen TV with satellite and cable TV options, tea and coffee-making facilities, an analogue clock and sound dock, a controllable air conditioner, and a lights control panel on the bedside table.

A highlight feature of the room is its floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that open to a private balcony, allowing maximum natural daylight to shine through and granting guests an outdoor area to marvel at the gorgeous views. The luxurious and spacious bathroom is designed with a sophisticated and timeless green marble vanity, a glass-enclosed rain shower and a deep stone bathtub. The village of Mas is home to generations of gifted Balinese painters, sculptors, and wood and stone carvers, whose work can be seen in the curated handcrafted ornaments and artworks adorning the room.

The resort provides guests with a variety of facilities for leisure and indulgence including its plant-based Tangi Restaurant, which serves delectable vegan fare using fresh, organic and locally sourced ingredients that will nourish the mind, body, and soul. Meanwhile, the swimming pool beckons a cooling dip with serene views of the rice fields and lounge under the shaded cabanas.

Meander through the verdant Garden Lounge and take in the enchanting views of its natural surroundings; keep your mind occupied and stimulated at the Library where the reading room displays a collection of books on its floor-to-ceiling bookshelves; participate in daily yoga classes at the main Yoga Shala; and experience a hot yoga session at the dedicated yoga room that is heated using infrared heating.

The Bali Eden is the resort’s wellness epicentre, where the aim is to help guests achieve and maintain an optimal state of health based on the Usadha Bali’s philosophy, incorporated with the latest technology in Western medicine. The Bali Eden features a fitness centre, yoga shala, Lanang Wadon Restaurant, a traditional bath house, and Arana Spa, where expert therapists provide treatments using a combination of traditional and modern techniques. Additionally, Arana Spa has an infrared sauna, traditional sauna, steam room, warm plunge pool, and cold plunge pool. Meanwhile, the Healthy Suite facilitates a range of advanced healing treatments including Cryotherapy, IV Drips, Colonic Hydrotherapy, Live O2, and Salt Therapy.

Simply put, a stay at Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort will envelop guests with the feeling of warmth, comfort, and ease – a home away from home, where one can fully unwind and delve deep into the holistic and wellness experiences and facilities in a lavish retreat.

Gdas Bali Health and Wellness Resort

Jl. Cempaka Mas, Ubud

+62 361 908 3131

hello@gdasbali.com

gdasbali.com