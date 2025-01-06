The first ever voco Hotel, a premium brand under IHG Hotels & Resorts, lands in Bali with the recent opening of voco Bali Seminyak. ‘Voco’, meaning to invite or call together in Latin, reflects the brand’s thoughtful and unstuffy approach to hospitality, striking a balance between a dependably premium experience and the charm and personality of an independent hotel.

The new voco Bali Seminyak features 162 well-appointed rooms and suites, displaying a fresh and vibrant contemporary style that modern travellers will appreciate. Rooms are furnished with king beds (or two twins) and feature 50-inch televisions, and in-room coffee machines. Bathrooms feature a separate bathtub and walk-in shower, whilst the spacious suites enjoy an additional living and dining area.

Opened by Mayapada Hospitality Holding, the hotel presents the brand’s three hallmarks — ‘Come on in,’ ‘Me time,’ and ‘voco Life’— which are experienced throughout the hotel’s many facilities, from the all-day dining restaurant, Lobby Lounge, fitness centre and outdoor swimming pool. On the third floor, guests will find the stylish ‘Terrace Rooftop Bar’, offering panoramic views of the area, and serving artisanal cocktails and gourmet bites. Finally, voco Bali Seminyak also showcases the brand’s ‘step-by-step’ approach to sustainability, like its pillows and duvet fillings made from 100% recycled materials, bulk plant-based amenities, and more.

The central location in Seminyak makes it an ideal base for exploring the area’s beaches, nightlife, and cultural attractions, found only a 20-minute drive away from Ngurah Rai International Airport.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 2099 188 or email reservation.dpssy@ihg.com

voco Bali Seminyak

Jl. Raya Kerobokan 128 C

+62 361 2099 188

@vocobaliseminyak

vocohotels.com/hotel