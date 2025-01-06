The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali invites guests to discover the captivating region of Buleleng in their ongoing “Indigenous Bali” series. Launched in 2024, the destination campaign has become a signature experience curated to highlight the island’s rich legacy and dynamic diversity spanning its nine regencies.

Located in the northern part of Bali, the enchanting Buleleng Regency is renowned for its majestic waterfalls, thriving ecotourism, and vibrant marine life – a tranquil escape from Bali’s bustling areas. One of its greatest allures is the region’s diverse geography, from the pristine landscapes to the volcanic black sand beaches and the misty highlands of the central mountains.

To enrich exploration, The Luxury Collection Concierge curates bespoke excursions for guests keen to discover the hidden gems of Buleleng, including the many wonders and landmarks of Singaraja, the capital of Buleleng, which played a significant role in Bali’s history as it was once the Dutch colonial capital and the island’s busiest port.

The destination highlights of Singaraja include Tamblingan Lake, Gitgit Waterfall, West Bali National Park, Menajngan Island, Dolphin Watching Tours at Lovina Beach, Bukit Kursi Temple, Pura Beji, Pulaki Temple, Wanagiri Coffee Plantation & Luwak Coffee, Wanagiri Hidden Hills, and Brahmavihara-Arama.

At the Lagoon Spa, guests can indulge in the Jayaprana & Layonsari Spa Ritual, inspired by the legendary love story of Jayaprana and Layonsari, the romantic couple’s retreat captures the spirit of one of Bali’s most cherished tales. The spa ritual includes a refreshing sip of Buleleng’s iconic drink, Es Bir, followed by a 90-minute soothing traditional massage and face acupressure.

A real highlight includes the resort’s showcase Balinese Blessing Ceremony and Dinner. This full evening programme begins with a ‘Jamu Ritual’ at de Balé Lounge & Bar as the sun sets. The evening continues with a mesmerising dance performance of the Ramayana epic tale, before heading to the Temple Garden for a special Balinese blessing. Lastly, guests can revel in a sumptuous buffet dinner, serving up the rich flavours of Buleleng cuisine.

de Balé Lounge & Bar also offers Singaraja-inspired cocktails and mocktails, each capturing the spirit of Buleleng’s stunning landscapes and cultural landmarks. For example, ‘Lovina’ is a bourbon whisky-based cocktail embodying the essence of Lovina Beach, one of Bali’s cherished coastal havens in Kalibukbuk Village, while the white wine-based ‘Buyan’ is inspired by the enchanting allure of Lake Buyan.

Throughout this period, The Laguna Bali will embellished with a special textile pattern inspired by Buleleng, Songket Beratan, a traditional Balinese fabric from the village of Beratan in Buleleng that carries deep cultural significance in the daily lives of Balinese people. The pattern, created by invited artist Pak Made Wartawan, brings this visual element of the regency into the resort, adding to the cultural tapestry of the Indigenous Bali experience, where every thread tells a story.

Discover the marvels of Buleleng through the various sights, flavours, and culture with The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 771 327 or visit thelagunabali.com

The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua

Kawasan Pariwisata, Jl. Nusa Dua No.2 Lot N, Benoa

+62 361 771 327

@thelagunabali

thelagunabali.com