A collection of 26 exclusive residences was recently opened inside the all-encompassing AYANA Bali estate, offering opportunities for long-staying guests to make a home for themselves on the island of the gods. The new Alamanda Tower, part of the AYANA Residences Bali, features sophisticated accommodations and premium lifestyle facilities.

The AYANA Residences Bali were originally conceived for owners to enjoy their own piece of paradise, however, the brand new residences of Alamanda Tower are made available for long-term release. The exclusive one- and two-bedroom units open the opportunity for those looking to make Bali their temporary home, available to lease on a monthly basis.

Three room categories are available, the One-bedroom Alamanda Suite, Two-bedroom Alamanda Suite and Two-bedroom Alamanda Suite with pool. All come fully furnished, with interior designer Carl Almeida of P49 Design creating elegant and homey spaces that blend contemporary luxury with traditional Balinese elements. Set to be a home away from home, each suite features open living and dining areas, and modern, fully-equipped kitchens with the latest home appliances installed. These sophisticated units look out onto the verdant AYANA gardens, complementing the residence with a truly tropical surrounding.

Beyond the suites, Alamanda Tower’s crowning feature is its rooftop oasis, home to three swimming pools. Residences are also given access to the community centre, home to a wealth of wellness and lifestyle amenities. These include a gym, lap pool, sauna and steam room, indoor children’s play area and in early 2025, a dedicated workspace overlooking the tranquil pool space.

Of course, a particularly bespoke benefit of the AYANA Residences Bali is its seamless integration with the entire, 90-hectare AYANA Bali estate. This means the surrounding forest, secluded beach, 14 swimming pools, dozens of dining outlets and a world-class spa are right at one’s doorstep. Residences can take full advantage of the surrounding experiences available, whether that’s heading to the SAKA Museum to discover exhibitions and the dedicated ‘knowledge hub’ library, exploring the neighbouring AYANA Farm, or bringing children to enjoy nature-inspired camps and educational activities with on-site Green Camp AYANA, Guidepost Montessori and two available kids clubs.

Elements of these facilities have in fact been integrated into each unit in the Alamanda Tower, with a mission to introduce elements of sustainability and culture into the resident experience. These include 100% organic products from Utama Spice, ranging from natural soaps to fully biodegradable cleaning supplies. Each resident is gifted with complimentary herbal plants from AYANA Farm, whilst SAKA Museum presents a curated selection of books on Balinese art and culture to enrich each home.

Overall, Alamanda Tower at AYANA Residences Bali presents a luxurious destination for families on extended holidays or even long-term living, providing a rich tapestry of complementary services, facilities and experiences at every corner.

For more information, contact +62 811 451 2340 or email residences.bali@ayana.com

