Globetrotters can experience a luxurious private retreat as the majestic Jumeirah Bali expands its collection of accommodations beyond its resort villas with the introduction of exclusive new residences.

Catered towards discerning couples, families and larger groups, Jumeirah Bali’s newly unveiled One- and Three-Bedroom Residences offer private retreats with serene pools, bespoke butler service, and ocean-view sanctuaries.

Perched atop Uluwatu’s dramatic cliffs with direct access to the tranquil shores of Dreamland Beach, the new residences boast an exceptional blend of Indonesian tradition and modern luxury, designed to deliver the perfect retreat for couples and multigenerational groups.

On arrival, guests will be welcomed by the tasteful artistry of Javanese wood carving, meticulously crafted using a time-honoured painting technique. Combined with the architectural philosophy of Geoffrey Bawa’s ‘tropical modernism, these elements foster a profound harmony between the villas and the lush landscape.

The One-Bedroom Residence is a secluded oasis best suited for couples or small families, featuring a private pool set within verdant gardens, offering a haven near the pristine shores of the Indian Ocean. Meanwhile, the 1,600 sqm Three-Bedroom Residence boasts a curated, light-filled living space designed for families and groups. The residence merges opulent interiors with lush gardens and a tranquil pool area, providing a spectacular setting for unforgettable get-togethers with loved ones.

Residence guests can enjoy complimentary benefits including daily breakfast, exclusive beach access, full use of the fitness centre, entry to the Peafowl Kids Club, and wellness activities. Additionally, guests can experience discreet and comprehensive butler service including in-villa check-in for a seamless arrival.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3891 1612 or email jbareservations@jumeirah.com

