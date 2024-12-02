Located in Bali’s cultural and spiritual hub of Ubud, Gdas Bali is a health and wellness sanctuary that offers a vast range of wellness programmes and rejuvenating health treatments. Immerse in the area’s healing energy and vibrate at higher frequencies for overall wellness of the mind, body and spirit.

The wellness retreat features several accommodations including the Grand Deluxe category with options of a balcony, terrace garden view or terrace paddy view, as well as the Prestige Pool Villa with garden or paddy view. The resort features a collection of facilities such as a swimming pool, the Garden Lounge, a library, a yoga shala, a hot yoga studio, a teacher room and a gift shop. Meanwhile, Tangi Restaurant is a tropical dining hall with a mesmerising view of the verdant jungle, where guests can indulge in exquisite vegan soul food that will nourish their bodies and soul.

At Gdas Bali, guests can embark on romantic experiences including special evenings with the Love on Top dinner, offering a memorable plant-based dining experience that allows you to savour curated gourmet vegan dishes in a romantic setting.

Additionally, their wellness facilities provide transformative treatments such as Cryotherapy, Salt Therapy, and Live O2. These innovative therapies improve physical recovery, improve circulation and promote overall well-being. Guests can also enjoy the IV Drip therapy, designed to replenish essential vitamins and minerals for energy and recovery.

Gdas Bali’s 2025 programme will include various wellness retreats, presenting guests with the opportunity to realign their mind, body and spirit through a series of experiences. From detox, yoga or holistic healing sessions, the upcoming retreats promise life-altering experiences.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 908 3131 or email reservations@gdasbali.com

Gdas Bali

Jl. Cempaka Mas, Ubud

+62 361 908 3131

reservations@gdasbali.com

gdasbali.com