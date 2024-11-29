A vibrant splash of turquoise and emerald hues brighten up the beachfront at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, as luxury Italian fashion house, Missoni, adds its signature flair to this glistening Nusa Dua coastline. This is the new and exclusive Missoni Resort Club in Bali, inviting guests to experience a bridging of three worlds: five-star hospitality, luxury fashion and tropical destination.

Found in a secluded corner of the resort, Missoni Resort Club at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali expands from an elegant bar and restaurant space, to a beachfront lawn bedecked with daybeds and finally onto the golden shores and glistening ocean beyond. Previously known as ‘Breezes’, the resort’s tapas lounge, the venue has been completely transformed into a sophisticated beach club experience. The umbrellas, daybeds and details have been given an Italian version of the ‘Midas Touch’, a fashionable makeover, elevating the look and feel of this beachfront venue.

Missoni Resort Club’s are found in only a handful of carefully chosen destinations, including Sicily, Maldives, and Dubai; previously in Portofino, Costa Smeralda and Capri. Bali is the latest addition to this exclusive list of destinations. As such, Missoni Resort Club at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali offers a fully immersive experience, with guests able to take advantage of the uniquely branded items that include kites, yoga mats, and other beach accessories only available on property.

As part of this collaboration, a Missoni pop-up store also opens up within The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, featuring a curated Missoni capsule collection of signature resort wear, also available only on property. A first drop, already available, debuts Missoni beachwear collection, showcasing archival fabrics and styles tailored exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton, complemented by custom beach textile accessories. The second drop will be available starting from June 2025 and will feature a bespoke pattern developed exclusively for this collaboration, offering ready-to-wear styles, bath wear, and accessories crafted from Missoni’s signature raschel textile and paired with unique beachwear collection silhouettes. Each item is marked with a special tag displaying the Missoni and The Ritz-Carlton, Bali collaboration on custom textile print.

“This collaboration with Missoni exemplifies The Ritz-Carlton’s commitment to innovation and creating unforgettable guest experiences,” said Jamie Kerr, VP and Global Brand Leader of The Ritz-Carlton. “By blending Missoni’s playful style with the timeless luxury of The Ritz-Carlton, we’re offering our guests a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in an extraordinary world of design, crafting memories that linger long after they leave.”

The project sets out to promote the style and iconic nature of the brand worldwide through the personalisation of exclusive locations where it is possible to immerse oneself fully into Missoni lifestyle philosophy.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Lot III, Sawangan, Nusa Dua

+62 361 849 8988

ritzcarltonbali.com