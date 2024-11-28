Welcome the Season of Joy at The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali

This festive season in Bali, make your way to The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali, where the long-standing Seminyak institute has curated a series of extraordinary year-end celebrations where timeless tradition meets unparalleled luxury. Indulge in epicurean culinary journeys, captivating performances, and heartwarming festivities, all set against the backdrop of Bali’s stunning beachfront oasis.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), embrace the festive spirit as Kura Kura Restaurant invites you to share a heartwarming meal with loved ones during the Christmas Eve Buffet Experience. Commencing at 7pm, the indulgent feast showcases a wide range of gastronomic delights, such as Seafood and Caviar Stations, Carvings, and decadent desserts, along with pass-around specialties and main courses.

Accompanying the evening’s culinary extravaganza is a Christmas Children’s Choir which will serenade guests from 6.45pm to 8.45pm, while Santa Claus will make a special appearance from 8pm to 8.30pm. Those wanting to elevate the celebration can enjoy two hours of free-flow champagne, fine wines and cocktails. Priced at IDR 1,988,000++ per person (buffet only) and IDR 3,750,000++ per person (buffet with drinks).

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), gather with your nearest and dearest to celebrate the joyous occasion with a Semi-Buffet Festive Lunch at Kura Kura Restaurant. Held from 12pm to 3pm, savour a menu that features an enticing combination of festive flavours, from a Seafood Station and Salad Bar to Antipasti selections and an array of main courses, topped with a delightful variety of sweet desserts. Pair your meal with two hours of free-flow drinks to toast to the merry moments. Priced at IDR 1,388,000++ per person (buffet only) and IDR 3,200,000++ per person (buffet with drinks).

On 28 December 2024, The Oberoi invites you to the East Meets West dinner, an elegant five-course dinner where Eastern and Western culinary traditions collide. Drawing inspiration from Bali’s sustainable, fresh produce, the meticulously curated menu is a harmonious blend of festive flavours and local ingredients. Held at the Amphitheatre (weather permitting), the dining experience will feature a traditional Legong Dance performance for entertainment from 8pm to 9pm. The dinner is priced at IDR 1,588,000++ per person.

On New Year’s Eve (31 Dec), prepare to bid adieu to 2024 with a dazzling evening at the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, themed Deep Blue Ocean. Held at Kura Kura Restaurant, the dinner will indulge guests with a seven-course degustation menu by Executive Chef Natalino Ambra, showcasing his culinary masterpiece inspired by the ocean’s bounty.

From 8pm, the evening will be enlivened by a live band to set the tone for the celebratory occasion, along with a captivating fire dance and a stunning fireworks display during the New Year’s Eve countdown. Priced at IDR 3,500,000++ per person (dinner only) and IDR 5,300,000++ per person (dinner with wine pairing).

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 812 382 3957 or email concierge.tobi@oberoihotels.com





The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali

Seminyak Beach, Jl. Kayu Aya, Seminyak

+62 812 382 3957

concierge.tobi@oberoihotels.com

oberoihotels.com