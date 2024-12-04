MILKLAB, Australia’s No.1 plant-based barista milk, announced its expansion into Bali’s coffee scene in November, hoping to provide for the increasing preferences for non-dairy coffee drinkers across the island’s many cafés. Along with the 2022 World Barista Champion, the brand gathered Bali’s top baristas for a workshop, competition and celebration to mark their entry into the market.

Australia’s café culture is reputed as being the best in the world, boasting a trailblazing coffee industry and a base of discerning drinkers to match. In parallel to this sophisticated coffee scene has been the increasing preference for plant-based milks, which in the past posed a challenge for baristas used to crafting their coffee with the characteristics of regular dairy milk.

Enter MILKLAB, founded in 2015 with the mission to provide premium alternative milks crafted for coffee. This means milks with great textures, stretch and pours (or high performance, as its known in the industry), promising that same rich and creamy mouth feel one enjoys with regular milk. Over the last decade the brand has perfected their recipes, offering Almond, Oat, Soy, Macadamia, Coconut, Full Cream Dairy and Lactose Free milks that baristas can froth perfectly into each and every cup, with consumers enjoying the same high-level of coffee no matter the milk.

It’s fair to say that Australia’s coffee culture has had its fair share of influence in Bali’s food and beverage industry, which now boasts an impressive and highly-competitive café culture. As an international tourist destination, the island also welcomes a broad customer base reflecting a global trend for dairy alternatives —this is precisely where MILKLAB hopes to support the café industry in Bali, providing a premium plant-based milk that Australian baristas now place their confidence.

A Hands On Workshop with a World Barista Champion

Central to MILKLAB’s ethos is collaboration —or as they say, “We colLABorate extensively with the coffee industry”— so on 25 November 2024 the brand hosted workshops for 70 Bali-based baristas, held by none other than 2022 World Barista Champion and MILKLAB Brand Ambassador, Anthony Douglas.

Held in the showroom of PT Kurnia Mitra Dua Sentosa Tbk (PT. KMDS) over two sessions, Anthony shared valuable knowledge into practical techniques, flavour profiles and latte art, inviting the baristas to practice their skills under the tutelage of the expert himself. An important part of the workshop was Anthony’s insights into making coffee using plant-based milks from MILKLAB, and how to navigate the nuanced characteristics each different milk has to make the perfect brew.

The upskilling of each and every barista contributes to the overall café and coffee experience for consumers across the island, which is the ultimate goal of MILKLAB’s close collaboration with those working in the industry. “It’s great to connect with the barista community in Bali, they are very passionate about coffee and really willing to learn… Bali’s got a positive future when it comes to coffee,” Anthony shares with NOW! Bali.

Barista Battle 2024

The following day, MILKLAB and EXPAT Roaster hosted the final round of a nationwide barista competition featuring participants from various cities across Indonesia, including Makassar, Jakarta, and Surabaya. The final round of the ‘Barista Battle 2024’ was held at Beachwalk Mall, Kuta on Tuesday, 26 November 2024, showcasing the exceptional talent of Indonesian baristas.

The judges of the high-stakes competition were Anthony Douglas (2022 World Barista Champion and MILKLAB Global Ambassador), Yande J. Wirawan (EXPAT Brand Ambassador), Shae Macnamara (Founder of EXPAT), and Seongwon Cha (CalebTiger, 2015 Australian Champion and 2015 World Champion). The judges professionally evaluated each participant based on skill, creativity, and coffee artistry.

The results of the EXPAT X MILKLAB Barista Battle 2024:

1. Ahmad Amirudin – Jiwan Bogor (Jakarta)

2. Rizky Edyatna Putra – Enjoy Senja (Surabaya)

3. I Putu Yoga Styadi – Butterman (Bali)

Ahmad Amirudin, as the grand prize winner, will head to a global stage, representing Indonesia at the MILKLAB International Barista Championship 2025 in Melbourne.

The competition closed with a vibrant Sunset Party hosted by MILKLAB at the Sunset Deck of Beachwalk Mall Bali to crown the winners and to launch their exciting MILKLAB Cafe Collab Program. Attended by baristas and cafe owners, the event aimed to unite Bali’s finest cafes with MILKLAB to elevate the coffee experience with plant-based milk.

During the party, MILKLAB unveiled its latest art collaboration with Balinese illustrator studio; Florto by Monez. This partnership has resulted in stunning illustrations that capture the essence of Balinese culture and the vibrant spirit of MILKLAB . The new illustration showcases traditional Balinese figures engaging in various activities within the iconic MILKLABbottle. This vibrant and colourful design reflects the rich heritage and festive atmosphere of Bali. MILKLAB envisions a series of limited-edition designs that celebrate the unique charm of Bali.

From workshops to competitions and artist showcases, these collaborative initiatives seek to promote Bali’s renowned coffee scene, whilst providing consumers with a delicious and sustainable coffee experience across the island.

