For those looking to make their time on the island as meaningful as possible, there are many ways to raise funds for those in need. Volunteering in Bali doesn’t have to be longterm, whether you’re here on holiday or even a resident wanting to ‘give back’, we’ve curated a list of interesting experiences and activities that all help specific causes.

From trekking to raise money for rural communities in North Bali, snorkelling to restore coral reefs in East Bali, purchasing a Balinese cookbook that donates its proceeds, joining eco-classes and even preparing food for disadvantaged groups, these ideas put the fun into fundraising.

If you’re looking for specific charitable organisations in Bali, make sure to browse through our complete guide here.

• Trekking with Muntigunung

• Coral Planting

• Discover the ZeroWaste Center

• A Cookbook with a Cause

Trekking with Muntigunung

Journey through the rural mountainsides of north Bali on an eye-opening trek hosted by the Muntigunung Community Development Program.

Muntigunung is a region found on the exterior slopes of the Batur Caldera, descending down towards the northeastern shores of the island. It is considered one of the most arid landscapes in Bali, and the communities living here long lived in poverty as a result. This chronic lack of water has myriad consequences including infertile lands, meaning no food and income; poor sanitation; and the often overlooked effects of the many hours lost to collect water from afar — in this case a tedious 5-hour journey back-and-forth from Lake Batur, done on a daily basis.

Enter the Muntigunung Community Development Program (MCDP), who since 2006 have worked to bring this area out of poverty by providing solutions to their water scarcity and improve overall standards of living. The construction of 39 water catchment buildings has been at the crux of this, collecting enough water per season to provide 25-litres of water per head, spread across the region’s scattered villages. With water available, children can return to school, parents can work, and health has improved. Now MCDP provides employment opportunities, with their Social Enterprise initiative focused on artisanal craft and food goods, as well as a fabulous trekking program that invites visitors into the heart of Muntigunung.

Starting at the northeast peak of the Batur Caldera, which enjoys a stunning vista of Mt. Agung, Mt. Batur and Mt. Abang, the trekking route journeys down to the distant coastline. From cool mountain forests, into twisting valleys ridges and the brushland environment of Muntigunung, it is a look into a lesser-seen part of Bali, certainly beautiful, in a way that it is totally outside of one’s perception of the island’s regular landscapes. Through the straw-coloured hills, home to cashew trees and spindly Areca palms, the trek takes you to some of the Muntigunung Community Social Enterprise centres, to see the local men and women working on their crafts, or preparing the locally-grown foods like cashew nuts and rosella. The trek ends with a delightful lunch by the beach on the tranquil northeast coastline.

The Muntigunung Trekking program is a great way to experience a whole new side of Bali whilst contributing to the community development program. The tour includes transportation, local guides, snacks and refreshments and lunch.

+62 812 4697 0202 (WA)

muntigunungtrekking@gmail.com

muntig unung.com

Coral Planting

Enjoy a meaningful day out at sea by contributing to the restoration of Bali’s coral reefs. Learn the ins and outs of ocean conservation through this unique activity in East Bali, where you’ll take to the waters and help to plant new corals in a designated reef rehabilitation area.

Just off the coast of Padangbai, East Bali’s main harbour, is one of the largest coral reef projects on the island. It is a coral restoration site started by Livingseas Foundation, a charitable organisation founded by Livingseas Asia, a dive centre that wanted to do something about the alarming rate at which coral reefs were being damaged since they started operations in Indonesia in 2012.

In 2019, during the pandemic, Livingseas set out to restore the lost marine habitat around Padangbai. Their mission is to build a 5-hectare, thriving coral reef from the rubble that once was. To achieve this, they use reef stars —metal hexagonal structures upon which coral fragments are secured and then placed upon the seabed. This method, known as the ‘Mars Assisted Reef Restoration System’ (MARRS), has yielded fabulous results already: in almost five years Livingseas has deployed 5,039 reef structures, meaning 3,302 sqm of seabed has already been revitalised, returning the biodiversity of this underwater region.

Livingseas Foundation invites everyone to contribute and take part in this important environmental initiative. Their hands-on programs include a ‘Coral Restoration Snorkel Tour’, ‘Coral Restoration Underwater’ (includes diving), and a ‘Coral Workshop’ for groups.

The most accessible for all is the Coral Restoration Snorkel Tour. With this 4-hour experience, you are taken out to their purpose-built pontoon to learn about coral restoration and plant a reef star. Then, it’s into the clear blue waters of East Bali for some snorkelling as you watch the reef star being planted into place on the seabed —then you can continue to explore the thriving coral reef. After the experience, lunch is served on the pontoon and you can snorkel again after a hearty lunch.

By joining this coral restoration program, you will contribute to the coral reef and Livingseas Foundation’s community efforts in education, waste management, and fellowship programs.

+62 821 4745 0770 (WA)

info@livingseasfoundation.com

Book Online: reefrestorationbali.com

Discover the ZeroWaste Center

The ZeroWaste Center is developed and managed by the R.O.L.E. Foundation, a charitable organisation centred on improving environmental conditions in Bali. R.O.L.E. —which stands for Rivers, Oceans, Land, Ecology— focuses on education, bringing awareness of environmental factors and sustainable practices to local communities, foreign residents and tourists alike.

At the heart of all of this is the ZeroWaste Center in Nusa Dua. It is simultaneously a recycling and upcycling centre, educational destination and also provides income and resources for local communities. Through ten different ‘eco-stations’, the ZeroWaste Center showcases an array of great micro-businesses, innovative sustainable practices and ecological knowledge.

The ZeroWaste Tour is the best way for visitors to experience all of these different initiatives. This 3-hour guided program, suitable for both children and adults, is incredibly interactive, inviting participants to learn, see, test, create and even taste. The variety of activities includes: a paper recycling station, where you’ll make your own recycled sheet of paper; ZeroWaste Soap, where you’ll learn to upcycle discarded soap bars; learn to make seed balls and how to compost; explore the waste management centre and see firsthand the process of recycling; discover traditional dyeing and make your own cotton tie-dye bandana; plus a discovery of local herbs, healing plants, and tasting Indonesia’s herbal remedy, Jamu!

Each different initiative has its added benefits. For example, upcycled soap bars are distributed for free to disadvantaged communities, whilst the jamu stations provide additional income to local farmers and community supported by R.O.L.E. Foundation. Importantly, all profits from the tour are used to fund further education programs at the ZeroWaste Center for public school children, in hopes that these key concepts can help build an awareness of environmental protection amongst the next generation of Balinese.

Tours are available at 9am or at 1pm. The ZeroWaste Center accommodates individuals and small groups on a regular basis, but can also cater to large groups (school or corporate).

+62 81338820915

marketing@rolefoundation.org

zerowastecenter.org

A Cookbook with a Cause

Why not learn to cook Balinese dishes with the help of an award-winning, fundraising cookbook? Our Bali Your Bali is a one-of-a-kind cookbook that brings the soul of Balinese and Indonesian cuisine into any kitchen, whilst simultaneously raising money for some of Bali’s most important charitable organisations.

The 400-page publication was brought to being by Chef and restaurateur, Dean Keddell, best known for his popular restaurants Ginger Moon Canteen and Jackson Lily’s. It was created during the pandemic, when Dean saw that many communities in Bali needed assistance — and his own team needed something productive and meaningful to work on as business was closed. The result was a visually-captivating, hardcover cookbook titled Our Bali Your Bali (Bali Kita Bali Kamu). The book is not simply a list of recipes, as it shares stories on the island’s communities and families, cultural insights centred on food, flavourful secrets passed down the generations, and even a selection of recipes of the restaurant’s favourite dishes. It is cuisine, culture and community wrapped into one fabulous package.

Importantly, the goal of the cookbook is to raise money for those in need, with all of the proceeds going to five trusted organisations chosen by Chef Dean. Since its initial publishing in December 2020, it has been reprinted six times and has raised over AUD 700,000 in four years! In 2021, funds were primarily used to support the crucial basic needs of communities, equating to hundreds of thousands of meals, supporting thousands of families. Later, these funds have been used to further each organisations’ individual initiatives, which include building libraries and funding curriculums (Bali Children Foundation), repairing classrooms and funding learning materials (Bali WISE), shelter construction and agricultural development (East Bali Poverty Project), site maintenance and labour costs (Friends of National Parks Foundation), and kitchen support and continued meal support for Scholars of Sustenance Indonesia.

For two consecutive years, Our Bali Your Bali has received recognition from the Gourmand Book Awards, honoured as The Best Fundraising Book in the World 2022 and 2023. This global platform has brought Balinese culture and cuisine to new audiences, with Chef Dean invited to cook recipes for prestigious international guests abroad.

For a heartfelt souvenir or gift filled with flavour and culture, purchase a copy of Our Bali Your Bali. All proceeds from the book are donated to the listed organisations and furthers their great efforts in making Bali’s communities and environment better for all. Available at Gingermoon Canteen, Jackson Lily’s and Periplus bookstores, or head to the fundraising page chuffed.org/project/bali-needs-our-help .

@ourbaliyourbali