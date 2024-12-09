A Festive Long Table Feast Awaits at John Hardy Seminyak

The Long Table dining has long been John Hardy Seminyak’s signature dining experience since its establishment and this December the prominent Seminyak Boutique and Gallery has unveiled its revamped culinary offerings just in time for the festive season.

Available from 1 December 2024 until 28 February 2025, The Long Table dining experience allows guests to indulge in refined dishes inspired by Executive Chef Tomy Saputra’s childhood memories. Originating from John Hardy Workshop & Kapal Bamboo Boutique in Mambal over two decades ago, The Long Table lunch is a celebrated tradition with a sense of community at its core, which continues to evolve at the Seminyak boutique.

Continually revamping and updating The Long Table menu with various elevated dishes is a labour of love and nostalgia for the culinary team. Each meal starts with a daily selection of amuse bouchées crafted to delight diners, followed by a feast of flavours inspired by native ingredients. Local guests will be taken down memory lane to the days of hawker carts and family favourites. At the same time, visitors unfamiliar with Indonesian cuisine will experience a journey through the archipelago’s rich and diverse culinary heritage with a meticulously curated shared menu that highlights the exotic local ingredients.

Descending from the boutique to the gallery space, diners will discover the beautiful long teak table set against the backdrop of the expansive garden and traditional Chandi temple, where lunch is prepared in the modern kitchen and a traditional wood-fired grill beside the table.

The dining experience begins with starters that utilise the day’s produce and fresh ingredients by Chef Tomy and the kitchen team, followed by a platter of krupuk served with an array of traditional sambals. Smoked tofu from a famed Balinese village is dressed in richly flavoured broth topped with local flying fish roe.

The revamped menu features shared-style mains including fresh fish of the day cooked over coals, marinated in local spices and sweet soy sauce, and served on a rich coconut curry inspired by Chef Tomy’s island home of Nias in Sumatra.

This is followed by Iga Bakar, Sumatran beef short ribs braised in tamarind and fermented sweet soy sauce broth, grilled on an open fire, served with a brunoise of green tomato, compressed tomatoes and shallots; Tumis Pakis, baby fem tips sauteed with smoked and mushroom; Terong Bakar, slow cooked honey-lemon glazed eggplant with peanut and Medan anchovies on top; Serundeng, shaved coconut, dry toasted with garlic, chillies, and salted baby krill; Lodeh Kacang, local peanut, long bean and winged bean poached in coconut cream soup and chilli oil; and Nasi Kecombrang, Jatiluwih rice wrapped in turmeric leaves, lotus leaves and palm fronds, grilled on an open fire.

Enjoy a cup of tea or coffee as dessert is served, Es Campur – shaved ice served tableside with a selection of local traditional toppings and syrups. Pair your dining experience with the refreshing jamu-inspired beverages, a staple of the establishment with a dedicated jamu bar on the upper-level outdoor balcony area. Diners can savour five paired cocktails or mocktails concocted using local herbs to complement the menu.

The Long Table dining experience is available daily and can accommodate 2 to 20 guests, providing a great choice for intimate dining to large gatherings and celebrations this festive holiday. The Long Table Menu is available for lunch and dinner, priced at IDR 600,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3811 8004 or email seminyak@johnhardy.com .

John Hardy Boutique & Gallery Seminyak

Jl. Raya Petitenget, Kerobokan

+62 361 9344 244 | +62 811 3811 8004

seminyak@johnhardy.com

johnhardy.com