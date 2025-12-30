Savour a new weekend indulgence as The Ungasan’s beloved open-flame grill restaurant, Waatu, introduces Otsumami Sessions – a new Saturday ritual combining Japanese-inspired flavours with a vibrant poolside ambience.

Every Saturday from 12 PM to 4 PM, Waatu presents an all-you-can-eat Otsumami experience, priced at IDR 550,000++ per person. The new dining offer invites guests to revel in unlimited small plates within a two-hour dining window, complemented by mesmerising views of the Indian Ocean.

The experience is crafted as a structured culinary voyage, beginning with a traditional welcome ritual intended to whet the appetite. Guests are then greeted with a warm, savoury ramen broth served alongside classic edamame and refreshing ocha (Japanese green tea). This mindful start warms the senses for an eclectic variety of Otsumami – traditional Japanese savoury snacks – that highlight the kitchen’s signature flame-touched cooking techniques and primitive, gas-free methods.

The menu’s main highlight is the delicate chawanmushi – savoury steamed custard – emphasising the kitchen’s focus on texture and refined Japanese flavours. Guests can further tailor their afternoon with premium upgrades, including succulent lobster tail and tender flank steak, both prepared over the Waatu’s signature open flames for an added layer of indulgence.

The new Saturday sessions extend beyond the dining table, where a live DJ delivers a curated soundtrack of coastal house and upbeat tunes throughout the afternoon. To complete the weekend experience, all guests are entitled to full access to the resort’s stunning infinity-edge pool, allowing for a seamless transition from fireside dining to a midday swim under the Bali sun.

To experience the new Saturday Otsumami Sessions, reservations are recommended to secure a preferred two-hour seating within the event’s four-hour duration. Bookings can be made through Waatu’s website or by contacting the resort’s concierge.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3830 6286 or visit waatu.com

Jl. Pantai Sel. Gau, Ungasan

